Axiom Financial Strategies Group Secures Growth Capital from Merchant Investment Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merchant Investment Management, LLC, today announced its partnership with Axiom Financial Strategies Group, a boutique wealth planning firm focused on business owners, entrepreneurs and families—a move that will help propel Axiom’s growth initiatives.

Merchant’s minority equity investment is designed to support Axiom’s continual efforts to improve the client experience and financial planning process to meet the changing needs of the businesses and families they serve. Axiom will also leverage the partnership with Merchant to accelerate the evolution of its wealth planning process. Furthermore, this collaboration puts Axiom in a stronger position to attract team members who are poised for growth, adding new talent to its current roster of experienced advisors.

“Axiom has a clear vision of its future and understands that change and growth go hand in hand,” said Tim Bello, managing partner at Merchant. “This injection of durable capital will preserve Axiom’s independence and allow its innovative and unique solutions to take root.”

“We sought a true partner who could work alongside us as we take our client experience to the next level, and Merchant does just that,” said Vaughan Scott, CEO of Axiom Financial Strategies Group. “Their industry expertise and growing network of partner firms give us access to an incredibly robust environment. The Merchant community and capital set the stage for our future growth."

Axiom’s partnership with Merchant comes on the heels of their decision to choose First Clearing for custodial services, making them part of a 12-firm cohort in First Clearing’s flagship effort to extend their service offering to independent Registered Investment Advisors.

“Axiom was one of the early pioneer teams to leverage our custodial platform, including our comprehensive wealth management suite,” said John Peluso, President of First Clearing. “Axiom’s team of talented and credentialed professionals are utilizing every resource available to evolve with the changing landscape of advice, and we’re excited to be part of the journey.”

About Axiom Financial Strategies Group

Axiom offers comprehensive, personalized financial planning, wealth management, and transition/succession strategies to individuals, families, family enterprises and entrepreneurs. The firm collaborates with clients to develop solutions that can include family governance, business governance, investment management, financial strategy, retirement planning, and liability and risk management.

To learn more about Axiom Financial Strategies Group, please visit https://www.axiomfsg.com.

Axiom Financial Strategies Group, LLC is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Information about Axiom Financial Strategies Group, LLC can be found by visiting www.adviserinfo.sec.gov and searching by the adviser’s name. This is prepared for informational purposes only. It does not address specific investment objectives.

About Merchant Investment Management, LLC

Merchant is a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. For additional information, please visit www.merchantim.com.

About First Clearing

First Clearing is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Learn more at www.firstclearing.com