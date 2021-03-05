ActionStreamer Announces Partnership With New Fan Controlled Football League

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ActionStreamer’s point-of-view media streaming technology revolutionized the way fans watch sports, seeing exactly what athletes see on the playing field.

Today, Action Streamer announced a partnership with the Fan Controlled Football League, a new indoor 7-on-7 sports league driven by fans who make decisions, from choosing who plays to deciding whether to pass the ball or blitz the quarterback.

League games are broadcast on Twitch, an Amazon-owned streaming platform, and incorporate ActionStreamer technology. FCF players wear ActionStreamer Smart Helmets during games, wirelessly delivering high-definition player-POV media experiences to Twitch.

ActionStreamer has led groundbreaking innovations and landmark content experiences with the top professional sports leagues and media partners including the NFL, MLB, FOX, ESPN and CBS, delivering never-before-seen player, coach and referee point-of-view content in real-time.

“What excites me about this collaboration is that you have organizations leading with innovation in a sport Americans love,” said Dhani Jones, ActionStreamer co-founder. “This is football aimed at a digital audience, and is perfectly suited for the omnichannel content experiences that our data streaming platform delivers. With deep fan engagement, well-known players such as Heisman winner Johnny Manziel, and former NFL star and team co-owner Marshawn Lynch and the support of companies such as Twitch and Verizon, we think there is strong long-term potential for success.”

During its third weekend of play, the league reported more than 2.8 million live views and was the most downloaded sports app. Since the season kicked off, ActionStreamer delivered viral player point-of-view highlights, including touchdown runs by Johnny Manziel and Travis Toivonen's game-winning touchdown catch as time expired.

CincyTech led the seed investment in Action Streamer, founded in 2017.

ABOUT ACTION STREAMER

ActionStreamer is a market leader in live-streaming, wearable technology. Its cutting-edge data movement platform is delivering audiences in-game, player point-of-view content experiences through custom-designed wireless wearables, real-time data streaming solutions and interactive multimedia software.

ABOUT CINCYTECH

CincyTech is a public-private seed-stage investor that helps transform undeniably better business ideas into a high-potential technology or life sciences company. We provide core entrepreneurial support services and investment to smart founders and companies throughout Southwest Ohio.