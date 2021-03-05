Audax Private Debt Provides Financing to Support Entrepreneurial Equity Partners’ Acquisition of Ya YA Foods

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Audax Private Debt announced that it was the sole investor in a mezzanine financing supporting the acquisition of Ya YA Foods (the “Company”) by Entrepreneurial Equity Partners’ (“e2p”).

Ya YA Foods is a leading contract manufacturer of a broad range of aseptic food and beverage products including plant-based and high protein beverages, fruit juices, sports drinks, broths, and specialty milk and dairy beverages. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Toronto, Ya YA Foods is one of the largest and most capable co-packers in North America, with over 500,000 square feet of manufacturing space designed to meet customer food safety and quality requirements. Utilizing cutting-edge aseptic and hot-fill processing capabilities for carton and PET bottle packaging solutions, Ya YA Foods provides end-to-end packing solutions to blue-chip food and beverage companies across North America.

About Audax Private Debt

Audax Private Debt has invested over $21 billion across more than 830 established middle market companies in support of over 235 private equity sponsors. Our platform offers a range of financing solutions, including first lien, stretch senior, unitranche, second lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments. We provide financing certainty, add-on investment capability, and the experience and collaborative approach to work with portfolio companies. Based in New York, our experienced team of investment professionals has built lasting relationships, establishing Audax Private Debt as a trusted name in the U.S. middle market. For more information, please visit www.audaxprivatedebt.com.

Audax Private Debt is an integral part of Audax Group, a leading alternative investment manager headquartered in Boston with offices in New York and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $27 billion in capital across its Private Debt and Private Equity businesses.

About Ya YA Foods

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Ya YA Foods offers end-to-end packaging solutions to multi-national beverage companies across North America. The Company is the leading aseptic contract manufacturer of juices and other high acid beverages, broth & broth derivatives, and specialty dairy products. For more information, please visit www.yayafoods.com.