DIH partners with Reha Technology

DIH, the leading global robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Reha Technology. Under this agreement, DIH will take over the distribution of Reha Technology's robotics products, an effective immediately DIH will promote and distribute Reha Technology´s end-effector-based gait therapy devices in key markets such as Switzerland, Germany and the US.

“We are very excited with the addition of the portfolio from Reha Technology. This strategic partnership is another testimony of DIH’s passion to continue to bring the best in our industry together, and to transform the rehabilitation care model”, says Jason Chen, CEO and Chairman of DIH.

Global demand for rehabilitation robotics is expected to grow substantially over the coming year, due to continuing innovations, changing landscape of the health industry, and increasing patient needs. DIH is striving to provide cutting edge solutions for the Hospital, Clinic and Research rehabilitation markets, and is committed to bring to market the world’s most advanced rehabilitation solutions and innovations to support rehab care. Reha Technology shares DIH’s mission of providing effective and lasting benefits to help people with limited movement and reduced physical capacity.

Peter Pauli, CEO and Chairman of Reha Technology, says: “We are very pleased with the partnership with DIH which gives us access to a global high quality, distribution, training and service network. Our G-EO robots with its unique functionalities of an end-effector-based gait trainer perfectly complements the Hocoma portfolio and enables DIH’s customers to provide a full suite of integrated robotic therapies with consistent high Swiss quality”.

Dr. Patrick Bruno, DIH Chief Market Officer Hospital Solution, stated: “The G-EO products are a great extension of our advanced robotic solutions, and we are excited to harvest the synergies and enhanced benefits that we can deliver to our global customer base. It’s at our core to continue to enrich our Hospital Solution offering with state of the art products that delivers superior value to both patients and customers.”

With this partnership we strengthen and continue our journey to improve the quality of life for those who have been injured or disabled by illness or accident.

DIH, with vision to Deliver Inspiration & Health to prevent millions of people from disability, is a global solution provider in blending innovative robotic & VR technologies with clinical integration & insights. Built through mergers of global leading niche technologies providers like HOCOMA, a Switzerland based global leader in Robotics for Rehab, and MOTEK, a Netherland based global leader in sophisticated VR movement platform powered by real-time integration, DIH is positioning itself as a transformative total smart solutions provider & consolidator in a huge fragmented and manual-labor-driven industry.

