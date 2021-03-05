Japan Women's Beauty Supplements Market Outlook 2021-2027 With Covid-19 Impact - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "2021 Women's Beauty Supplements Market With Covid-19 Impact: Japan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the Japanese Women's Beauty Supplements Market with COVID-19 Impact, which includes market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, regional trends and revenue forecasts to 2027.

The Japanese Women's Beauty Supplements Market is mature with several dominant players present in the market. The market is projected to experience a single-digit growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2027). The prominence of the health and wellness trend, a growing elderly population wanting to age beautifully, social media, and inbound tourism are among the key factors driving the market.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the Japanese Women's Beauty Supplements Market along with competitive intelligence for the year 2020. The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated from the sales of beauty supplements. The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.

For purposes of this research, beauty supplements are defined as ingestible dietary supplements offering aesthetic beauty benefits through functional foods and beverages.

The report includes the following information:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2020 - 2027)

Revenue Share by Application (skin care, hair care, combined care)

Revenue Share by Form Factor (tablets, drinks, powders, capsules, soft gels, gummies)

Revenue Share by Distribution (retail, direct sales, e-commerce, others)

Revenue Share by Price Range

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Competitive Factors

Industry Challenges

Market Trends

Regional Trends

Pricing Trends

Regulatory Information

Major Company Profiles

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research Scope

II. Methodology

III. Definitions and Segmentation

IV. Japanese Women's Beauty Supplements Market: Executive Summary

a. Market growth trends

b. Impact of COVID-19

c. Future trends

d. Competitive factors

V. Japanese Women's Beauty Supplements Market: Drivers

a. Anti aging supplements showing momentum

b. Increasing female workforce participation

c. Influence of health and wellness

d. Renewed interest from foreign players

VI. Japanese Women's Beauty Supplements Market: Restraints

a. Availability of low-cost substitutes

b. Supply chain disruption

c. Lack of instant results

VII. Market Trends

a. Target market

b. Social media

c. Top 10 concerns for women by market

d. Collagen

e. Hyaluronic Acid

f. Emergence of jelly

g. Traditional Superfoods

h. Personalized supplements

i. Environmental sustainability and raw material transparency in souring

j. Transparency in labeling and packaging

k. Increasing use of clean labels

l. Functional beverages for beauty

m. Beauty with immunity

n. Positioning by age group

o. Collaborations

p. Regulations

q. Marketing communication

r. Influencer marketing

s. Distribution channel

t. Marketing campaigns

VIII. Japan Market Data

a. Revenue forecasts, 2020 - 2027

b. Market share by revenue, 2020

c. Revenue share by application (skincare, hair care, combined care), 2020

d. Revenue share by form factor (tablets, drinks, powders, capsules, soft gels, gummies), 2020

e. Revenue share by distribution channel (retail, direct sales, e-commerce, others), 2020

f. Revenue share by price, 2020

XI. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Asahi

Daigaku Honyaku Center (DHC Corporation)

FANCL Corporation

Limited

Meiji

Nissin

Nizona

Pola Orbis Holding Inc.

Shiseido Company

Suntory

