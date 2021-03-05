Luxury Card Partners With Riedel Crystal

JACKSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxury Card, an industry-leading metal credit card company, announced its partnership with Riedel, the innovative glassware company owned and operated by the Riedel family for 11 generations. Founded in 1756, Riedel Crystal pioneered the creation and development of varietal-specific stemware.

“ Riedel has an incredibly rich history. Its legacy and continued contributions to glassware design are truly astounding,” said Marina Kissam, Vice President of Customer Experience at Luxury Card. “ The partnership is a true privilege and we are so pleased to provide Cardmembers with exclusive savings on their products.”

The historic brand has made a commitment to innovation, ever evolving with modern, functional products including wine glasses, vases, barware and accessories. Riedel’s revolutionary glassware complements the tasting journey, catering to specific beverage types. For instance, the shape of each wine glass is designed to capture the complexity of a wine’s mouthfeel, flavors and aromas, and draws out its unique terroir. The partnership between Luxury Card and Riedel Crystal will provide Luxury Card members with special savings on all Riedel orders through August 31, 2021.1

About Luxury Card™

About Riedel Crystal

Riedel is a 265-year-old family-owned company known for its creation and development of varietal-specific stemware. Riedel is the first glassware company in history to recognize that the taste of a beverage is affected by the shape of the vessel from which it is consumed and has been recognized for its revolutionary designs complementing alcoholic beverages and other drinks. Since its founding in 1756 and its pioneering of varietal-specific stemware beginning in 1958, Riedel has become the brand of choice for wine consumers worldwide. If your wine could choose a glass it would be Riedel!