International Women’s Day: ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry Detergent Proudly Sponsors Dress for Success’ Your Hour, Her Power® Campaign as We Face the First Global Female Recession Due to COVID-19

Dress for Success’ annual Women's History Month and International Women's Day campaign, Your Hour, Her Power, is inspired by the belief that when a woman has access to opportunities that can change her life for the better, she becomes powerful beyond measure. With the COVID-19​ pandemic impacting women around the world at disproportionate rates, women now face the first female recession. ARM & HAMMER™ is proud to help Dress for Success empower women worldwide to achieve economic advancement.

EWING, N.J--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As we celebrate Women's History Month and International Women's Day, ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry is proud to sponsor Your Hour, Her Power, a global campaign by international nonprofit Dress for Success®. The 2021 campaign celebrates groundbreaking women in leadership positions as inspiration and mentorship are needed most now to help empower the 5.3 million unemployed women and lighten their load as they experience unprecedented layoffs, business and school closures, home schooling, and tending to the daily needs of loved ones.

As decades of economic progress for women is unraveling, we are facing the first global female recession due to COVID-19. 865,000 women dropped out of the U.S. workforce in September and more than 150,000 women lost their jobs in December of 2020.

“We’re thrilled to sponsor this year’s Your Hour, Her Power campaign and support Dress for Success as they continue to celebrate women and provide them with inspirational guidance and resources to help them succeed, even during this challenging time,” says Joanne Lesaca, Brand Manager for ARM & HAMMER Laundry. “Women are facing overwhelming economic and career-related challenges, which is why ARM & HAMMER Laundry is encouraging others to share their powerful experiences to help unify women and propel them forward.”

ARM & HAMMER Laundry is donating $60,000 to support the campaign and is encouraging women to participate and take the pledge. The campaign calls on individuals to donate the equivalent of one hour of pay to help women displaced by the pandemic ensure their economic stability. The money raised will help Dress for Success provide women access to programs that focus on job search support, financial literacy education, health and wellness, and entry to a professional network and safe community.

“We are grateful for ARM & HAMMER Laundry’s support in helping us raise awareness and funds during this critical time,” says Joi Gordon, CEO of Dress for Success. “Together, we are celebrating the qualities that women share including courage, strength, and resilience to help all women regain employment and economic health.”

Dress for Success is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and helping women, many of whom are facing underemployment, chronic unemployment, or struggling with their economic situations. For these women, Dress for Success provides the resources to succeed during this unprecedented time.

“Now more than ever, life can feel overwhelming. It is precisely the time for ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry to step up to help Lighten Her Load,” states Britta Bomhard, Chief Marketing Officer for ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry. “We are thrilled do our part to empower women, promote equality, and ensure women a seat at the table by helping them become economically independent, so their voices can be heard to achieve a better future for themselves and their families.”

For more information and to donate to Dress for Success, visit yourhourherpower.org.

About ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry:

For more than 100 years, ARM & HAMMER™ laundry detergent and its maker, Church & Dwight Co., have focused on manufacturing and marketing a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products, and developing initiatives focused on quality and affordability that directly benefit consumers and their local communities.

About Dress for Success®:

Dress for Success® is an international nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help them thrive in work and life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to nearly 150 cities in 25 countries. To date, the organization has helped more than 1.2 million women work towards financial independence. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.