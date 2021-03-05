Nine Masts Capital Selects Bare Cove Technology as Their Cloud Technology Partner

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bare Cove Technology (BCT) is pleased to announce that Nine Masts Capital has successfully migrated to Bare Cove Technology’s fully managed, cloud-hosted IT services platform. In addition to cloud hosting and IT support, Nine Masts has engaged BCT on an ongoing basis to provide CTO consultancy, cyber security advisory, and software development services.

“Nine Masts believes investment in technology is key to staying competitive and furthering our growth strategy. BCT’s commitment to innovation, cloud-based collaboration, and strategic technology decision-making made them the obvious path forward,” said Alain Bordoni, Head of the Non-Investment Team at Nine Masts Capital. “The BCT team managed our complex migration with calm professionalism and reliability. They continue to impress us with their commitment to high-quality engineering and support,” continued Bordoni.

“We are honoured Nine Masts Capital trusts us as their primary technology partner,” said Emily Randall, Chief Executive Officer of Bare Cove Technology. “We look forward to helping them drive their innovative technology strategy forward.”

About Bare Cove Technology

Bare Cove Technology (BCT) is an award-winning IT and cybersecurity solutions provider. Our team is made up of proven leaders in the fields of cybersecurity, software development, cloud technologies, and IT infrastructure and design. Based in Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia, BCT supports the top asset managers in the Asia Pacific region, helping our clients meet the evolving expectations of institutional investors and global regulators.

To learn more about Bare Cove Technology, contact info@barecovetech.com or visit https://www.barecovetech.com.

About Nine Masts Capital Management

Launched in May 2010, Nine Masts Capital Management deploys market neutral, relative value related strategies with a focus on the Asia Pacific region through liquid trading activities predominantly across equity, credit and volatility asset classes.