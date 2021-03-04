GigNet to Open New Sales and Customer Service Offices in Puerto Aventuras and Tulum, Mexico and Expands Cancun Headquarters

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a leading digital infrastructure company for the Mexican Caribbean, announced today the expansion of its primary sales and network operations center in Cancun, and the opening of two new sales and customer service offices in Puerto Aventuras and Tulum. The Company is expanding its presence in these key markets as a response to customer demand for GigNet’s secure, high-speed fiber optic network services.

“This year has been a year of rapid growth and we believe that along with our advanced network, customer service is our biggest differentiator. With this additional local presence we will be able to increase our already fast response times for new customer sign-ups and installations,” said Mark Carney OBE, President of GigNet Mexico. “Our new office in Puerto Aventuras, the first GigNet “Smart Community,” will assist residents and businesses to utilize the power of our network for enhanced ability to connect with family and friends, work remotely, and access services such as education, telemedicine, and smart home applications. Our new sales office in Tulum is in response to rapid growth and demand for broadband service from hotels, restaurants, enterprises and residential customers in one of the fastest growing areas of the Mexican Caribbean.”

GigNet operates an advanced fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, north of Cancun, to the hotel zone in Tulum, targeting the hospitality industry, enterprises, and major planned communities. GigNet enables an expanding and robust digital experience to the Mexican Caribbean and invests its own capital to bring dedicated high-speed bandwidth and other services to customers including Internet access, a seamless roaming Wi-Fi solution, and other advanced digital services for connectivity, security, and commerce.

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the digital transformation of the region.