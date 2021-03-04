Fluid Quip Technologies Selected to Supply Flex Plant System to São Martinho

QUIRINOPOLIS, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluid Quip Technologies® (Fluid Quip) today announced São Martinho SA (B3:SMTO3) has selected and contracted Fluid Quip’s Flex Plant Technology to be installed at its Boa Vista sugarcane ethanol facility. São Martinho owns the single largest sugarcane facility in the world; and the group has a crushing capacity of 24 million tons per harvest.

“Our global leading Flex Plant Technology in Brazil allows existing sugarcane ethanol plants to be used year-round by adding corn processing capabilities at considerably lower capital expenditures than comparable standalone corn installations,” said John Kwik, managing director of Fluid Quip Technologies. “Our technology increases ethanol and corn oil yields, while simultaneously reducing the carbon intensity of the processes, in part by using significantly less steam than the next closest technology available today. We are excited to bring this technology to a third plant in South America, and we believe this underscores the value we bring to our customers, not only in Brazil, but also globally with our suite of IP and ag technologies that have broad application across agricultural and biochemical markets worldwide.”

Fluid Quip will provide process engineering, key equipment, field engineering support, startup, and commissioning services as part of the package. The project is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2022, and when completed, the Boa Vista mill will have capacity to grind approximately 60,000 bushels of corn per day year round to supplement its sugarcane processing capacity.

About São Martinho

São Martinho is one of the largest sugar, ethanol and bioenergy groups in Brazil, with a crushing capacity of 24 million tons of sugarcane and an average harvest mechanization rate of 100%, a benchmark in the sector. It has four plants in operation, being three of them located in São Paulo state with sugar and ethanol production - São Martinho mill, Iracema mill, and Santa Cruz mill - and also Boa Vista mill, in Quirinopolis, in Goias state, a 100% dedicated plant to ethanol production including the corn ethanol project. All of them generate electricity from the burning of sugarcane bagasse, guaranteeing self-sufficiency and selling the remaining volume to the market.

The Company has a differentiated logistics platform for product transportation, due to its high storage capacity and the proximity to important highways and railways, also having its own railway branch, resulting in great operational and logistics agility.

As of February 2007, since de IPO, São Martinho has its shares traded on the Novo Mercado, the highest corporate governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), under the ticker SMTO3.

For more information, www.saomartinho.com.br

About Fluid Quip Technologies

Fluid Quip Technologies® (Fluid Quip), provides custom technologies and engineering services to the biofuel and biochemical industries worldwide. Fluid Quip has commercialized multiple technologies to enhance the base corn-to-ethanol dry grind process, create new and novel alternative feed products, and supply the growing need for carbohydrate feedstocks into the biochemical market. Green Plains Inc., Ospraie Management, and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock hold a majority interest in Fluid Quip. For more information, www.fluidquiptechnologies.com.