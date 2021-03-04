Study Shows SARS-CoV-2 Virus Not Detected in Human Semen

ORLANDO,Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cryos International Sperm and Egg Bank announced the results of a seven-month long study on the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human semen. Providing information for people needing fertility treatments with the most current information. The study was approved by the Western Institutional Review Board and is published here in the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics.

Study participants included 18 men who had tested positive for COVID-19 within 30 days of providing their ejaculate. The majority of participants provided samples within six days of their positive COVID test. Participant’s average age was 32, ranging from 24–57 years. PCR tests were performed on all ejaculates.

“People should feel more secure in knowing, that at this time, we have found no evidence of the SARS-COV-2 virus in the samples of our study,” said Corey Burke, Cryos International, Tissue Bank Director, “We will be continuing this research and looking at the long term effects of COVID-19 disease relating to men’s fertility and the reproduction process.”

The study was done in collaboration with Orlando urologists, Dr. Patel and Dr. Parekattil, reproductive endocrinologist, Dr. Trolice, and Scott Michael, Ph.D., Department of Biological Sciences with laboratory technologist Lauren Paul – from Florida Gulf Coast University, in Fort Myers.

About Us

Cryos International is the world’s largest sperm bank and first free-standing, independent egg bank in the US. We are here to help people on their path to parenthood. For over 30 years we have provided specialized reproductive products, excellent customer care, and personal consultation to our customers. Our sperm donors and egg donors come from all backgrounds and can be used for both home insemination and fertility treatments at IVF clinics. We ship to more than 100 countries and you can count on us for a wide selection of high-quality, extensively screened, frozen donor sperm and donor eggs. Our products are highly recommended by physicians around the world and can be purchased on our website www.cryosinternational.com.