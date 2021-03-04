KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to NMEF Funding 2021-A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by NMEF Funding 2021-A, LLC (“NMEF 2021-A”). The notes are newly issued asset-backed securities (ABS) backed by a portfolio of equipment leases and loans. NMEF 2021-A represents North Mill Equipment Finance LLC’s (“North Mill” or the “Company”) fourth equipment ABS. North Mill is an independent equipment finance company created in 2012 when Colford Capital Holdings LLC acquired Equilease Financial Services (“Equilease”) and re-branded Equilease’s business as North Mill. Equilease had been founded in 1957 as a captive specialty finance company of Allied Capital. Under new management in 2017, North Mill implemented a two-part strategic change to its originations strategy. The strategy involved first, substantially pausing all originations and focusing on portfolio servicing and, second, shifting towards a more diversified asset profile. North Mill’s strategy aims to move away from a heavy reliance on long-haul trucking, to a more diversified collateral profile. Wafra Capital Partners acquired North Mill from Colford Capital Holdings LLC in August 2018.

NMEF 2021-A is backed by a pool of equipment loans and leases with a statistical discounted pool balance of $215.173 million based on a 4.25% discount rate. As of the initial cutoff date, the discounted contract value will be at least $227.6 million. The total collateral may increase up to $275 million through the addition of contracts during the three-month prefunding period. The pool is concentrated in transportation and construction contracts, however, it also includes 26% in medical equipment contracts. This is the first time that a North Mill equipment ABS will include a significant portion of non-transportation equipment contracts and is reflective of North Mill’s continued strategy to diversify originations. NMEF 2021-A will issue five classes of notes, including a short-term tranche. Credit enhancement includes excess spread, a reserve account, overcollateralization and subordination for senior classes.

