KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Loanpal Solar Loan 2021-2 Ltd. and Loanpal Solar Loan 2021-2 LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Loanpal Solar Loan 2021-2 Ltd. and Loanpal Solar Loan 2021-2 LLC (“LPSLT 2021-2”), an asset-backed securitization collateralized by a pool of residential solar loans.

The collateral in the LPSLT 2021-2 deal includes approximately $421.3 million of residential solar loans, as of the February 11, 2020 statistical cut-off date. The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 25.52% for the Class A Notes to 11.87% for the Class C Notes.

KBRA applied its General Global Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities, Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology. In applying the methodologies, KBRA analyzed Loanpal’s portfolio pool data, underlying collateral pool and proposed capital structure under stressed cash flow assumptions. KBRA considered its operational review of Loanpal, which was conducted in November 2018 as well as periodic calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

