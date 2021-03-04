Trifacta Partners with Google Cloud to Host First-Ever Data Engineering Summit

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trifacta, the global leader in data preparation, announced today the launch of the Wrangle Summit, an industry-first event in partnership with Google Cloud dedicated to modern data engineering and scheduled for April 7-9, 2021.

The Wrangle Summit, which will be held virtually in its inaugural year, will shine a spotlight on the rapidly evolving work and technology of data engineering to move, structure, clean, and pipeline data to drive critical enterprise decisions. Drawing on cross-disciplinary principles in software engineering, data science, and business leadership, the event will bring together a field of leading minds shaping the future of this emerging discipline.

“Data can be messy. But data insights can catalyze breakout organizational success—if you know how to refine raw data and engineer unique data products,” said Trifacta CEO Adam Wilson. “By hosting this summit with our partners at Google Cloud, industry thought leaders, and world-class practitioners, we aim to bring together the best people, ideas, and technology focused on data work, so that we can learn, share, and grow the discipline of data engineering all around the world.”

The Dice 2020 Tech Job Report said data engineer is the fastest growing job in technology, doubling year-over-year growth in the number of open positions, which will be highlighted at the Summit. This area has exploded in recent years as companies discover data engineers are key to realize the value for data driven projects, and can prevent data quality challenges that can undermine the credibility of analytics and render ML/AI models useless.

In addition to thought leaders and subject-matter experts from Trifacta, the first annual event features a growing list of keynote speakers and panelists, including:

Debanjan Saha - Data Analytics Vice President and General Manager, Google; IEEE Fellow

Benoit Dageville - Co-founder and President of Products, Snowflake

Matei Zaharia - Co-founder and Chief Technologist, Databricks; Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Stanford University

Tristan Handy - Founder and CEO, Fishtown Analytics

Salahuddin Khawaja - Managing Director of Automation & Global Risk, Bank of America

Rob Woollen - Co-founder and CTO, Sigma Computing

Barr Moses - Co-founder and CEO, Monte Carlo

Joe Hellerstein - Co-founder and CSO, Trifacta; Professor of Computer Science, UC Berkeley

The conference also will include sessions unveiling the latest tools and techniques for accelerating the data-analysis process, training and certifications for new data engineering skills, and opportunities to network with industry professionals.

To join the Wrangle Summit, please register now.

About Trifacta

Trifacta is a global leader in data preparation. Trifacta leverages decades of innovative research in human-computer interaction, scalable data management and machine learning to make the process of preparing data faster and more intuitive. Around the globe, tens of thousands of users at more than 10,000 companies, including leading brands like Deutsche Boerse, Google, Kaiser Permanente, New York Life and PepsiCo, are unlocking the potential of their data with Trifacta’s market-leading data preparation solutions. Learn more at trifacta.com.