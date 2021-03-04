PGMA Safety Campaign Warns of Carbon Monoxide Dangers With Portable Generator Misuse

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Each year, portable generators are a lifesaver for thousands of consumers, providing temporary emergency power in storms and natural disasters. They also bring the fun for gatherings away from a ready power supply, like tailgating and outdoor parties. However, improper use of portable generators can have deadly consequences due to the presence of carbon monoxide.

Because of the cases of misuse, the Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA) has created the Take It Outside campaign. The trade association and the Take It Outside campaign seek to develop and influence safety and performance standards for its industry’s products, and, as part of the campaign, developed a website dedicated to safe usage of portable generators.

As major winter storms gripped the nation last month forcing widespread power outages, promotion of the campaign becomes a public health emergency in advance of the June 1st official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, with the 2021 season predicted to be above normal with as many as 16 named storms.1

The emissions from portable generators contain carbon monoxide, a deadly gas that is tasteless, colorless, odorless, and impossible for the human senses to detect. For this reason, portable generators can NEVER be used inside. Even using them in partially enclosed spaces can be deadly.

“PGMA wants the public to safely use our industry’s products,” said Susan Orenga, executive director of the Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association. “We created Take It Outside to keep safety top of mind and gave it a name that sums up the key to safe operation. Take It Outside—that’s the only safe place for your portable generator to be operated.”

The Take It Outside website includes downloads, a video, and is full of helpful safety tips.

For more, visit www.TakeYourGeneratorOutside.com.

