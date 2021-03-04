SoleSavy Hires Former Los Angeles Lakers Head of Marketing as Senior Vice President of Marketing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoleSavy, one of the fastest-growing startups in the sneaker industry, announced today that Mitchell Holder joined its team as Senior Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Mitchell will be responsible for SoleSavy’s marketing and brand efforts as they look to empower sneakerheads and redefine their consumer experience. Mitchell joins the company’s leadership team and will report to CEO and Co-Founder Dejan Pralica.

Mitchell is a respected creative leader, having most recently led the Los Angeles Lakers marketing department during its ‘19-’20 NBA Championship run. Prior to the Los Angeles Lakers, Mitchell led Ogilvy’s Digital and Social business on the West Coast and has held positions at Kobalt Music, VaynerMedia, and Sony Music.

“Mitchell has established himself as one of the top marketing leaders in multiple verticals that overlap with the growing sneaker industry,” said Dejan Pralica, CEO. “His vision for building world-recognized brands and driving marketing innovation makes him the perfect leader for SoleSavy.”

“SoleSavy is changing the game for those who really love sneakers,” said Mitchell. “I’m thrilled to be joining a team that has built such a passionate community and is now creating innovative ways to help empower those members with new products and services. In such a turbulent and shifting industry, SoleSavy is going to be a force for positive change in sneaker culture.”

About SoleSavy: Founded in 2018, it received $2M in funding from investors such as Bedrock Capital, Jason Calacanis’ LAUNCH fund, and Panache Ventures. Last month, its executive team added Marco Henry Negrete, former Global Editorial Content lead at Nike’s Jordan Brand. From building one of the largest paid sneaker communities online, SoleSavy looks to take their momentum into building a new all-in-one experience that includes community, content, and a marketplace.

For more information contact press@solesavy.com