Alight teams with Benify to deliver personalized rewards experiences to employees worldwide

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For many employers, creating a positive work experience begins with a total rewards package that employees understand and appreciate. To help multinational companies provide their people with a customized, full picture of their total rewards, Alight Solutions, a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, is teaming with Benify, a global HR technology company, to launch Global Total Rewards.

Global Total Rewards offers a personalized digital platform that gives employees a holistic view of their rewards package. The solution is customizable for every employer and every market, where it combines targeted communications and a user-friendly interface with country-specific expertise to help employees easily access and maximize their rewards, including those that are differentiators at the local level. Global Total Rewards goes beyond compensation and benefits and highlights other key elements of the employee experience, including work-life flexibility, time off and discount programs.

“As we emerge from the pandemic’s impacts and the job market begins to heat up, global employers will risk losing top talent if they can’t differentiate themselves,” said Colin Brennan, chief product strategy & services officer at Alight. “Alight’s collaboration with Benify provides employers with a global solution and the necessary tools to showcase the full value of the rewards they offer to their people, and become known as destinations for the best talent. Global Total Rewards underscores Alight’s continued effort to offer holistic benefits options and deliver stronger total rewards strategies to our clients.”

“We’re delighted about the relationship between Benify and Alight. Our close alignment and technology-first mindsets made this an obvious and easy decision,” said Joakim Alm, CEO of Benify. “Working with multinational companies together, we can provide truly personalized and digital rewards experiences for every employee based on geography to reflect local cultures and values. We look forward to a successful relationship with Alight and to enhancing employee experiences everywhere.”

