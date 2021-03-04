The Ladies of Hope Ministries (LOHM) Announces First-of-its-kind Partnership with Third Point

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ladies of Hope Ministries (LOHM) today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Third Point Gives, the philanthropic arm of Third Point LLC, a New York-based asset management firm founded by Daniel S. Loeb in 1995. The LOHM’s mission is to help disenfranchised and marginalized women and girls transition back into society through resources and access to high-quality education, entrepreneurship, spiritual empowerment, advocacy and housing. Additionally, The Margaret and Daniel Loeb Foundation will contribute $1.5 million to the LOHM over three years.

The partnership will allow the LOHM to access the business, legal, real estate, technology, and communications expertise of Third Point. The LOHM will be able to scale many of their internal functions, which in turn will allow the LOHM to expand their services across New York City and beyond, increasing the number of women and girls they support.

“We are beyond grateful to Margaret and Daniel Loeb and everyone at Third Point for their incredible show of support for the work that we do at the Ladies of Hope Ministries,” said Topeka K. Sam, the LOHM’s Founder and Executive Director. “This one-of-a-kind partnership will allow the LOHM to help more women and girls get the resources they need and create pathways for equitable opportunities to transform their lives and communities.”

“I believe that effective philanthropy requires rolling up your sleeves and really getting involved with the organizations that you support. Third Point’s partnership with the Ladies of Hope Ministries offers a chance for our team to help strengthen a non-profit by sharing our professional expertise to make a meaningful difference in the lives of formerly incarcerated women and their families,” said Daniel S. Loeb, CEO of Third Point.

About the Ladies of Hope Ministries

The Ladies of Hope Ministries’ vision is EPIC: End Poverty and InCarceration of Women & Girls. Its mission is to help women and girls transition back into society and avoid recidivism following incarceration through access to high-quality education, spiritual empowerment, advocacy, and housing http://thelohm.org #RewritingHerStory

About Third Point

Third Point is a New York-based investment firm managing approximately $16 billion in assets for institutions and qualified individual clients. The firm was founded in 1995 by Daniel S. Loeb.