Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Direct Manufacturing will be providing several new high-performance nylon material options to customers of Xometry’s global custom manufacturing marketplace, the two companies announced. Xometry’s customer base of startups to Fortune 100 companies is now able to tap Stratasys Direct’s deep expertise and substantial manufacturing capacity in SLS 3D printing. The new options are available on Xometry.com immediately.

Selective laser sintering is a powder bed 3D printing technology in which a laser melts polymer powder into a solid structure. It is among the most popular 3D printing technologies used at Stratasys Direct given its applicability to prototyping, tooling and certain limited-run production applications. However, SLS is also a complex technology to use effectively and consistently. Stratasys Direct brings years of experience providing high-quality SLS parts for many of the world’s leading manufacturing companies.

Stratasys Direct is offering four nylon materials through Xometry:

Nylon 11 EX: A tough, white, impact-resistant nylon popular in complex ductwork, thin-walled components, and snap-fit designs.

Nylon 11 HST: A nylon material with mineral fiber for temperature resistance and stiffness, popular for structural components, enclosures, and load-bearing applications at elevated temperatures.

Nylon 12 AF: An aluminum-filled composite nylon providing strong, stiff parts with a metallic appearance, applicable for functional components, jigs and fixtures, and metallic prototypes.

Nylon 12 CF: A carbon fiber-filled nylon material that is resistant to high temperatures and wear, with high strength and stiffness, applicable for underhood components in vehicles and wind tunnel display models.

Additive manufacturing is increasingly becoming a must-have part of any manufacturer’s business strategy, but expertise is in short supply, observed Stratasys Americas President Rich Garrity. “We have built up the technical expertise and quality processes needed for the most demanding requirements in the world, which is why the world’s leading energy, aerospace, and automotive companies trust us,” he said. “Joining Xometry’s marketplace will make high-performance nylon SLS parts more accessible to a broader community of manufacturers worldwide.”

“Xometry is built to help lead the charge for the democratization of 3D printing and other manufacturing solutions,” said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. “A key component to improving accessibility and simplifying the sourcing of custom components is partnering with trusted suppliers like Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, whose expertise in SLS manufacturing is unrivaled. That’s why we’re excited to announce that Stratasys Direct is the exclusive provider of these high-performance SLS materials.”

With over 30 years of experience, Stratasys Direct Manufacturing provides rapid prototyping and production parts using one of the broadest sets of additive and conventional technologies of any service bureau in North America. It leverages a team of 3D printing, design, and engineering experts and distinguishes itself for its ability to provide high-requirement, serialized production components for industries such as aerospace and energy. Stratasys Direct has produced more than 20 million parts and completed more than 300,000 projects to date.

Xometry is the largest marketplace for custom manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through patented AI technology. Xometry provides on-demand manufacturing, industrial supply materials, and financing solutions to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to small manufacturers to Fortune 100 companies. Xometry’s global network of over 5,000 partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, and urethane casting. Xometry's customers include BMW, Dell Technologies, General Electric, Bosch, and NASA. Additionally, Xometry offers its supplier network an array of financing solutions to improve cash flow and achieve better growth and efficiency. For more information, visit xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys is a registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, and Stratasys assumes no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance, or use of these non-Stratasys products.

