It’s the Collab of the Season: E.L.F. Cosmetics X Chipotle Launch a Limited Edition Makeup Collection

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two of the biggest disruptors in their industries—e.l.f. Cosmetics and Chipotle—are coming together March 10 to launch the limited edition e.l.f. x Chipotle collection. e.l.f's commitment to cruelty-free and vegan products unite with Chipotle's mission to cultivate a better world through responsibly-raised food to inspire the makeup collection you didn’t know you were craving.

“There is nothing tastier or prettier than the combination of burritos and makeup!” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “We have long admired Chipotle and we are thrilled to come together to do things that neither one of us have done before. We share the same renegade spirit and are both committed to bringing the best ingredients to our consumers at extraordinary prices.”

“We’re always looking for opportunities to lead culture and make authentic connections with Gen-Z alongside brands that share similar values,” said Tressie Lieberman, Vice President, Digital Marketing and Off-Premise, Chipotle. “Following our first launch with e.l.f., which sold out in less than four minutes last spring, we’ve taken our collab to the next level with beauty products celebrating our real ingredients in totally unexpected ways.”

Get it before it’s gone! This new limited edition collection features all the beauty essentials you need to create your custom look that's mild, medium AND HOT!

CHIPOTLE EYESHADOW PALETTE, $16. Spice things up with this 12-piece eyeshadow palette, inspired by the Chipotle line! The fresh spread of matte, shimmer, and metallic shades are inspired by classic Chipotle ingredients, including white rice, brown rice, pinto beans, black beans, sofritas, fajitas, mild salsa, green salsa, hot salsa, corn salsa, guac, and lettuce. Every palette purchase comes with a free chips & guac offer from Chipotle!*

Spice things up with this 12-piece eyeshadow palette, inspired by the Chipotle line! The fresh spread of matte, shimmer, and metallic shades are inspired by classic Chipotle ingredients, including white rice, brown rice, pinto beans, black beans, sofritas, fajitas, mild salsa, green salsa, hot salsa, corn salsa, guac, and lettuce. Every palette purchase comes with a free chips & guac offer from Chipotle!* MAKE IT HOT LIP GLOSS, $8. This lip-plumping gloss will have your pout looking extra saucy with a tint of red-hot salsa color. The high-shine formula also delivers a mild-yet-alluring tingling sensation, making your lips feel fuller, soothed, and hydrated.

This lip-plumping gloss will have your pout looking extra saucy with a tint of red-hot salsa color. The high-shine formula also delivers a mild-yet-alluring tingling sensation, making your lips feel fuller, soothed, and hydrated. EXTRA GUAC FACE SPONGE SET, $10. Avocado shaped sponge with angled and rounded sides and a mini pit shaped sponge for hard-to-reach areas.

Avocado shaped sponge with angled and rounded sides and a mini pit shaped sponge for hard-to-reach areas. EYES CHIPS FACE MAKEUP BAG, $18. This makeup bag is designed to look just like Chipotle’s tortilla chip bag—perfect for carrying all your beauty essentials and sides, plus the whole e.l.f. x Chipotle collection.

The e.l.f. x Chipotle collection will be available exclusively on elfcosmetics.com, chipotlegoods.com, and on the mobile-first virtual shopping platform, NTWRK. Join e.l.f.’s Beauty Squad, the e.l.f. loyalty program, to be the first to shop the limited edition collection on March 9, everyone else can get the goods on March 10. e.l.f. x Chipotle’s NTWRK drop will take place on March 10 at 11AM PT on the NTWRK app. This is the first shoppable video from e.l.f. x Chipotle! Fans will tune in to watch exclusive content from Creator, Artist and DJ Brittany Sky and then have the chance to purchase the limited edition collection on the app.

Introducing the Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl

Tapping into e.l.f.’s superpowers of being vegan and cruelty-free, Chipotle will offer the Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl, a beauty-inspired all-vegan entrée, on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com starting March 10. The delicious bowl was curated by iconic drag queens Trixie Mattel and Kim Chi, and celebrates the dual commitment of e.l.f. and Chipotle to support plant-based lifestyles and responsibly-sourced products.

“Superfoods are a superpower,” adds Marchisotto. “We love the Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl and how it nourishes the body, ignites the tastebuds and invigorates the soul.” This bowl marks the first-time Chipotle has introduced a menu item in collaboration with another consumer brand.

The Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl, available through March 17, features:

White rice

Pinto beans

Roasted chili-corn salsa

Tomatillo-red salsa

Guac

Lettuce

Side of chips

Makeup Mukbang with Trixie Mattel and Kim Chi

Trixie Mattel will shine the spotlight on the e.l.f. x Chipotle collection during an online appearance with Kim Chi on March 10, the day the Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl debuts. Trixie’s YouTube channel is legendary within and outside of the drag community, and she often hosts guests like Kim Chi to talk food and makeup. The pair will come together for a must-watch social media Makeup Mukbang on March 10, giving each other makeovers with the e.l.f. x Chipotle Collection.

Viral Track Remixed with Chipotle Twist

e.l.f. has remixed its iconic TikTok track, "Eyes. Lips. Face. (e.l.f.)", to Eyes. Chips. Face. iLL Wayno and Holla FyeSixWun are joining forces again for the remix adding a delicious twist that will make you want to reach for a bag of tortilla chips. Grab the new song on e.l.f.'s TikTok channel, @elfyeah, and Chipotle’s TikTok channel, @Chipotle.

e.l.f. x Chipotle – International Women’s Day

Further spicing things up, Kory Marchisotto and Tressie Lieberman will team up to talk burritos and beauty while celebrating female empowerment live on Clubhouse on March 8, International Women’s Day. The session will be hosted by Nadine Dietz, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer of VRM and Adweek’s Strategic Advisor and will feature all three incredibly accomplished marketers who will talk about “Being Bold and Breaking Through.” Tune in to the new club, “Disruptors” on Clubhouse, 4PM ET. Join here.

Check in for more e.l.f. x Chipotle moments on e.l.f.’s social channels: TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter and Chipotle’s social channels too: TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

*Free chips and guac offer is available while palettes last. Taxes, delivery fees not included. US, 13+ only. Code expires 11:59 pm PT 4/15/21. Limit 1 code per order. Terms @ chipotle.com/elf.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com

About Chipotle Mexican Grill:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,750 restaurants as of December 31, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With nearly 88,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.