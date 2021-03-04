Contentsquare Partners With Leading Pharmaceutical and Biotech Businesses to Help Manage the Accelerated Shift to Digital Healthcare

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contentsquare, the leading experience analytics company, is partnering with leaders in the pharmaceutical and biotech sector to help manage the accelerated shift to digital healthcare.

As early as 2014, a McKinsey study found that more than 70% of patients in the US were already finding healthcare information online. Today, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has fast-tracked the digital transformation already underway in healthcare, with increased adoption of telemedicine (+154% in March 2020, vs. the same period in 2019)* and a new reliance for online pharmacy services. People have also been navigating a sea of information to understand the facts about Coronavirus, how best to manage their health in the era of social distancing, and help curb the spread of the virus.

These shifts in consumer health behavior, combined with heightened consumer expectations encouraged by the increasingly competitive CX battleground, have challenged biopharma enterprises to better align their digital platforms with user goals and priorities.

Another recent McKinsey survey of biotech and pharma industry leaders found that 28% identified being able to interpret and leverage advanced analytics as the top skill required for brand marketers today. In a year that has crystallized the need for businesses to remain nimble in the face of uncertainty and to respond in real time to the evolving needs of their audience, companies can no longer afford to leave customer insight to the data experts.

Contentsquare’s unique visual behavior metrics and automated insights have been helping the major biopharma leaders in North America and Europe understand how visitors are consuming the content on their site, what information users are actively engaging with, and how best to convey relevant facts to various audience segments — including healthcare providers and patients.

“The biopharma industry has received enormous attention over the past twelve months, and we have been supporting major companies as they scale their digital operations to meet the immediate needs of their audiences,” said Contentsquare Chief Marketing Officer Niki Hall. “The ability to visualize user journeys and find the root cause of visitor frustration allows brands to optimize content and create perfect pathways to information, meeting the needs of all in today’s very challenging environments.”

With information playing a key role in helping to stop the spread of Coronavirus, government bodies have also been seeking more efficient ways to communicate with people. In 2020, Contentsquare partnered with the French Government Information Service (SIG) to help government teams optimize France’s official Covid-19 info site.

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare empowers brands to build better digital experiences. Our experience analytics platform tracks and visualizes billions of digital behaviors, delivering intelligent recommendations that everyone can use to grow revenue, increase loyalty and fuel innovation. Founded in Paris in 2012, Contentsquare has since opened offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Tel Aviv, Tokyo and Singapore. Today, it helps more than 700 enterprises in 26 countries deliver better digital experiences for their customers. Visit contentsquare.com to find out more.

*Trends in the Use of Telehealth During the Emergence of the COVID-19 Pandemic — United States, January–March 2020, CDC