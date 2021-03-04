Champion ONE Enables Accelerated XGS-PON Deployment at Syringa Networks with New Open Architecture Solution

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Champion ONE, a brand of Legrand, and a leading supplier of open optical network solutions, has partnered with Syringa Networks to rapidly deploy an open architecture XGS-PON network, the first of its kind in the U.S.

Syringa Networks, a facilities-based provider offering fiber-based, managed transport, and voice solutions to business customers in the United States and globally, planned to deploy 1G services to their SMB customers. By turning 10 Gigabit Ethernet SFP+ ports in an already deployed switch into a virtual OLT, Syringa Networks was able to cost-effectively scale new services to meet demand while maximizing their existing switch investment. The Champion ONE open architecture solution implemented by Syringa Networks accelerated their XGS-PON deployment by providing: 1) a modular, software-only management implementation which allowed quick customization for Syringa Networks’ unique physical network; 2) a pre-packaged set of management tools that interface with the solution’s core open-source database; and 3) an operator-controllable open API toolset for 3rd party ONU interoperability.

Champion ONE and Tibit supported Syringa Networks through the lab evaluation process, enabling accelerated deployment and turn-up of services. As a result, Syringa Networks was able to connect its first customers to the network build-out within eight weeks of the initial discussion with Champion ONE and additional customers are expected to be added throughout 2021.

“We’re excited to contribute our new open architecture management solution to help Champion ONE and Syringa Networks realize this accelerated network deployment,” said Colt Lawton, Managing Director of North American Regional Accounts at Tibit Communications. “Tibit’s newly-released MicroClimate™ Management System (MCMS) provides several industry firsts for open architecture deployments. Uniquely, it opens the core database itself as a modular, open-source, and secure solution which can integrate with Tibit or partner-designed tools. MCMS also provides native 3rd party ONU support with open tools for carriers to flexibly add new ONUs as the network evolves.”

“Champion ONE is pleased to partner with Tibit to support Syringa Networks with an open 10G PON network,” said Tim Yanda, Director of Engineering at Champion ONE. “This commercial deployment marks a milestone for XGS-PON networks as it is utilizing the revolutionary Tibit MicroPlug™ and management system in an existing Syringa Networks’ switch to power the PON network. Champion ONE looks forward to supporting Syringa Networks as they deploy additional Tibit MicroPlugs.”

About Champion ONE: Champion ONE, a brand of Legrand, is a global supplier of optical networking components and solutions. Founded in 1992, Champion ONE is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with additional offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Orange County (CA), San Jose (CA), Albany, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. The company provides high-performance, mission-critical open networking solutions for domestic and international telecommunications providers and category-leading businesses across both public and private sectors. In February 2020, Champion ONE merged with Approved Networks and its affiliate U.S. Critical, two recognized leaders in the programming, testing, and distribution of network solutions. The combined company is one of the world's largest independent optics companies, servicing the global market's leading telecommunication service providers, data centers, enterprises, and U.S. government agencies, among others. For more information, visit www.championone.com.

About Tibit Communications: Founded in 2014, Tibit Communications has introduced a fundamental change to the architecture and economics of PON solutions, which has been mostly constrained to proprietary, chassis-mounted architectures available from only a few global vendors. Tibit's MicroPlug™ OLT is the world's first pluggable OLT. The standards-based SFP+ form factor allows their device to plug into almost any 10G switch port, greatly expanding architecture options for carriers. All this is enabled by the Tibit bridge ASIC, the world's smallest and lowest power 10G OLT chipset, which supports a rich feature set across both ITU-T and IEEE 10G PON standards. Tibit’s MicroClimate™ Management System builds on our unique OLT hardware architecture to provide the industry’s most transparent, modular, and open management architecture for operator deployment. To learn more, visit tibitcom.com.

About Syringa Networks: Founded in 2000, Syringa Networks specializes in custom network and voice solutions for businesses, providing a broad range of networking services throughout the U.S. and globally. Services are delivered over a 4 Terabit capacity backbone on a purpose-built, self-healing, dedicated fiber optic network, ensuring reliable high-speed connectivity and unparalleled 24/7/365 customer service. Services provided include SD-WAN, Business Internet, MPLS, Ethernet, VoIP, Colocation, Managed Services, and Custom Networking Solutions. Syringa Networks is a privately held corporation headquartered in Boise, Idaho with 6 additional offices. To learn more, visit www.SyringaNetworks.net.