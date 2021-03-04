Samsung Electronics, Mastercard and Samsung Card Sign MoU for Fingerprint Biometric Payment Card

MUNICH, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung Electronics’ System LSI Business, Mastercard, Samsung Card, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a biometric card that features a built-in fingerprint scanner to authorize transactions securely at in-store payment terminals.

Through this strategic collaboration, the companies aim to provide faster and more secure payment experiences. The biometric authentication capability allows safer interactions with reduced physical contact points by eliminating the need to enter a PIN on a keypad. It also adds an extra layer of security to currently available credit cards by verifying the cardholder’s identity via a unique fingerprint.

The biometric cards will adopt a new security chipset from Samsung’s System LSI Business that integrates several key discrete chips, streamlining the overall component design and enabling more efficient development. These cards can be used at any Mastercard chip terminal or point of sale (POS) terminal.

“Drawing from our strong security solution background in various applications such as passports, credit cards and mobile devices, we will work with Mastercard and Samsung Card to create an environment where consumers can use payment card services with an added peace of mind," said Harry Cho, vice president of “ at Samsung Electronics.

“As consumers embrace the safety and convenience of contactless payments, Mastercard will leverage its cybersecurity and intelligence expertise and global payments network in this three-way partnership to enhance cardholder security with a biometric solution supporting fast, frictionless payment experiences that are protected at every point,” said Karthik Ramanathan, Senior Vice President, Cyber & Intelligence Solutions, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

“This biometric card is an example of Samsung Card’s efforts to deliver innovative and convenient solutions to consumers,” said Hanjoo Yoon, Vice President, Planning & Communication, Samsung Card.

Samsung Card will lead the roll out in South Korea, with plans to introduce the biometric card later this year. The adoption of the solution will be a gradual process, starting from corporate credit cards that have more frequent international transactions.

“We have big data expertise, and have set the standard in domestic market for digital transformation and fraud detection system (FDS). Leveraging these experiences, we will deliver a powerful solution to enhance payment experiences in close partnership with Samsung Electronics and Mastercard,” said Hanjoo Yoon.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA) www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About Samsung Card

Samsung Card is a leading credit card company in South Korea. We strive to deliver convenient and innovative payment experience by leveraging expertise in IT and data analysis. Our offerings continuously expand outside of credit cards, from personalized financial service to online shopping mall, as we aim to transform the payment process to be enjoyable and effortless.