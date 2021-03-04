Phillips Edison Signs Lease with Dave’s Hot Chicken at Naperville Crossings in Naperville, IL

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phillips Edison & Company (“PECO”) today announced that it has executed a 2,384-square-foot lease with Dave’s Hot Chicken, which will be the newest addition to Naperville Crossings in Naperville, Illinois and the first Dave’s in the Chicago market.

“As a lifelong Naperville resident, I’m excited to bring Dave’s Hot Chicken to the town I love – the restaurant will be a perfect addition to the popular shopping center,” said Raj Patel, President of the Hari Group, which owns the franchise. “The co-founder, Dave, is a chef who trained in Thomas Keller’s Bouchon restaurant organization, and he came up with a simple process – take the best quality chicken, prepare the chicken in a proprietary brine, and after deep frying, top the most tender chicken in the world with one of seven signature spice blends.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is a Los Angeles-based restaurant chain named for co-founder and chef Dave Kopushyan, who started selling hot chicken during a parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood with four childhood friends in 2017. They soon created a cult following. The restaurant’s menu includes fried chicken tenders, served solo or on a slider, plus sides of mac and cheese, slaw, and fries.

“Dave’s will perfectly complement our dynamic mix of retail, restaurant and entertainment options that are popular with local residents. We’re confident that bringing Dave’s to Naperville Crossings will provide increased foot traffic and sales for our Neighbors, which is what we call our tenants,” says Phillips Edison Senior Leasing Agent Andrew Schrage.

Allen Joffe, Managing Broker, Baum Realty Group, LLC, who represented Dave’s Hot Chicken as part of the transaction, added: “We’re excited to bring Dave’s Hot Chicken to the Chicago area, and Naperville Crossings is the perfect launching point for the brand in the market.”

Naperville Crossings is a 146,591-square-foot shopping center anchored by ALDI and featuring national tenants such as MOD Pizza, Starbucks, Potbelly, Panera Bread, and Biaggi’s. The center also includes Orangetheory Fitness, Tide Dry Cleaners, AT&T, Omaha Steaks, Verizon Wireless, and Massage Envy. Naperville Crossings serves a population exceeding 86,900 within a three-mile radius.

