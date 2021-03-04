Infostretch to Acquire Digital Tech and Consulting Firm Saggezza

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infostretch, a leader in digital engineering services, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Saggezza, a global technology solutions provider and consulting firm. The addition will accelerate Infostretch’s penetration in existing key verticals such as financial services, insurance and healthcare while also expanding its presence in both the U.S. (Midwest) and U.K. markets. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. This is Infostretch’s first acquisition since the company’s private equity investment from Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking and Everstone Group in August 2020.

Founded in August 2006, Saggezza is headquartered in Chicago and has offices in Silicon Valley, CA, United Kingdom, and India. The company delivers business transformation services focused on digital design, enterprise automation and CRM to help both large and mid-market companies make better data-driven decisions to improve client interaction, revenue and profitability.

Recently, the company launched its Salesforce consulting and implementation practice to help clients maximize the return on investment of their CRM investments and is now one of Salesforce’s fastest-growing partners. In 2020, Saggezza was named to the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., as well as a Best and Brightest company to work for. It also won a Silver Stevie award for Best Technical Support Strategy and Implementation.

“Saggezza’s deep expertise in software design and implementation is a perfect complement to our digital engineering and data analytics capabilities,” said Rutesh Shah, Infostretch CEO. “With the addition of their CRM capabilities, we see an opportunity to quickly grow our footprint in our existing client base and leverage those expanded capabilities to win new business. This combination is a positive development for the clients of both companies, which include several Fortune 500 clients.”

“Competing and winning in the future will depend increasingly on an organization’s ability to seamlessly blend human and digital assets into their customer engagement and business operations,” said Arvind Kapur, CEO of Saggezza. “By joining forces with Infostretch, we can expand upon our suite of transformative, advisory and execution services to keep our current and prospective clients at the forefront of the digital frontier.”

Saggezza group will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Infostretch with executives joining the Infostretch leadership team. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed within the second quarter this year.

About Saggezza

Saggezza is a proven technology and consulting partner that delivers personalized, high-value solutions to accelerate business growth. With nearly 500 technology and business consultants and offices on three continents, Saggezza empowers organizations to unlock the power of enterprise data, accelerate growth, uncover new opportunities and create innovative, operational cultures that help companies thrive. Their five core practice areas include Salesforce, data analytics, digital experience, engineering, and automation. For more information, visit https://www.saggezza.com/.

About Infostretch

Infostretch is a pure-play digital engineering services firm focused on helping companies accelerate their digital initiatives from strategy and planning through execution. We leverage deep technical expertise, Agile methodologies and data-driven intelligence to modernize systems of engagement and simplify human/tech interaction. We deliver custom solutions that meet customers’ technology needs wherever they are in their digital lifecycle. Backed by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking and Everstone Group, Infostretch works with both large enterprises and emerging innovators — putting digital to work to enable new products and business models, engage with customers in new ways, and create sustainable competitive differentiation. For more information, visit https://www.infostretch.com/.