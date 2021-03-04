GoodRx Launches GoodRx Helps, a $40+ Million Charitable Initiative to Help Improve Healthcare for Americans Who Need It Most

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx, America’s leading source for healthcare savings, today launched GoodRx Helps, a philanthropic initiative that provides free prescriptions and care to patients in need. For the program’s first effort, GoodRx has partnered with the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) to provide free medications to those who are unable to afford healthcare due to systemic barriers.

In connection with the company’s recent initial public offering, GoodRx has dedicated more than 1 million shares, valued at over $40 million as of December 18, 2020, to fund and support GoodRx Helps. Today’s announcement reflects the beginning of a multi-year commitment which is expected to provide over $5 million worth of medications in 2021.

“Since GoodRx began in 2011, we’ve worked to help Americans get the care they need at a price they can afford, but we know there are times when discounts aren’t enough,” said GoodRx co-CEO and co-founder Doug Hirsch. “With GoodRx Helps, we hope to assist more patients who feel they’ve run out of options, especially in underserved communities that disproportionately face greater challenges when seeking affordable care.”

As the country faces an unprecedented public health crisis, GoodRx Helps is working to reach those who have been impacted the most. According to a recent GoodRx analysis,1 healthcare and the economy have been inextricably linked, with more than 25 million people losing employer-sponsored health insurance. This has resulted in an even higher number of Americans filling fewer prescriptions while still spending more out-of-pocket. GoodRx estimates that increased unemployment resulted in 56 million fewer prescriptions filled during the first six months of the pandemic.

To address this dire need, GoodRx Helps will fully subsidize prescriptions for almost 1,000 medications at 23 clinics across the United States, including California, Texas, Florida, and New York, with more expected to be added. Medical providers simply enroll patients into the program, and GoodRx then sends the medication for free to the clinic for the patient’s use. The clinics selected for the program primarily serve communities with low income patients who traditionally face additional barriers to healthcare, including people from BIPOC, immigrant, and LGBTQ+ communities.

“Medication affordability is one of the top issues facing patients at Free and Charitable Clinics and Pharmacies throughout the country,” said Nicole Lamoureux, NAFC President and CEO. “We are thrilled that GoodRx recognizes this need and has chosen to partner with the NAFC on this important program to help patients receive medications that they need at no cost.”

GoodRx partnered with the NAFC because of the association’s extensive knowledge and expertise in working with nonprofit clinics and underserved patients. With a network of over 1,400 free and charitable clinics, the NAFC is solely focused on ensuring that the medically underserved have access to affordable, quality healthcare.

“GoodRx has been a blessing to many in our community through their discounted medication services,” said Janeth Arteaga Castilleja, Medication Coordinator at participating Christ Clinic in Katy, TX. “However, the additional financial assistance GoodRx Helps has brought to many of our patients' lives is incomparable. This program allows our patients to have one less thing to worry about when it comes to their healthcare. GoodRx Helps has been a blessing in the middle of chaos.”

About GoodRx

GoodRx helps Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. As America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, GoodRx connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $25 billion since 2011 and are the #1 most downloaded medical app over the last three years.

About The National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics

The National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c(3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics and Pharmacies that serve them. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality healthcare and strives to be a national voice promoting quality healthcare for all. For more information about the NAFC, please visit http://www.nafcclinics.org. Follow the NAFC on Twitter at @NAFClinics and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NAFCClinics.

