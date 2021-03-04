Ecopia AI and Airbus Partnership will Provide Next-Generation Digital Maps on a Global Scale

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Ecopia AI (“Ecopia”) announced a partnership with Airbus to produce next-generation digital maps on a global scale—including land use/land cover, roads, and building footprint data. This digital mapping solution will provide commercial and government users with an accurate and up-to-date digital representation of their areas of interest, driving better decision making across industries.

Under the agreement, Ecopia will have access to Airbus’ global premium 50cm high-resolution imagery database, applying their industry-leading artificial intelligence-based systems to extract vector maps on a city to continental scale—with the accuracy of a GIS professional. These vector maps known as Ecopia Vector Maps will be available within the Airbus OneAtlas Platform and upon request, and can be ordered for any location across the globe, empowering users with precise insights in just a few clicks.

"We are excited to announce the growth of our partnership with Airbus,” said Jon Lipinski, Co-Founder, and President of Ecopia. “Having successfully executed several initiatives together over the past year, this collaboration will build on that track record – offering the next generation of digital maps at a global scale. These highly-accurate maps will help empower better decision-making at-scale, across a variety of industries including land administration, insurance, and other advanced applications."

“Bringing together the powerful land classification and building footprint system from Ecopia, with the premium Airbus imagery from OneAtlas, enables users to have some of the most accurate and precise mapping features in the industry,” said Francois Lombard, head of the Intelligence Business at Airbus Defence and Space. “We very much look forward to seeing the partnership advance even further as Pléiades Neo 30cm data becomes available in the coming months.”

About Airbus

Airbus pioneers sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. The Company constantly innovates to provide efficient and technologically-advanced solutions in aerospace, defence, and connected services. In commercial aircraft, Airbus offers modern and fuel-efficient airliners and associated services. Airbus is also a European leader in defence and security and one of the world's leading space businesses. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions and services worldwide.

About Ecopia AI

Ecopia leverages AI to convert high-resolution images of our earth into high-definition (HD) Vector Maps. These maps form a digital representation of reality and are embedded into critical decision-making applications, offering unique insight at scale. Ecopia’s HD Vector Maps are leveraged for hundreds of commercial and government applications across over 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.ecopia.ai