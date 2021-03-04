Mevion Selected to Equip First Proton Center in North Carolina

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mevion Medical Systems today announced that it has been selected to install a MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN Pencil Beam Scanning at the Levine Cancer Institute at Atrium Health in North Carolina. It will be the first proton therapy system in the Carolinas to offer this advanced radiation therapy treatment to their patients.

The MEVION S250i with HYPERSCAN Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS) enables faster and sharper delivery of therapeutic radiation to tumors while sparing healthy tissue. The system’s leading-edge clinical capabilities, combined with its compact, affordable design, and industry-leading ramp-up time, have changed the landscape of proton therapy. Recent studies have demonstrated a significant reduction in acute adverse events and hospitalization along with a decreased risk of secondary malignancies and mortality for proton therapy patients compared to traditional x-ray photon therapy.

The purchase agreement with Atrium Health was signed in December 2020, topping a successful year for Mevion, which was selected to provide multiple new systems worldwide and premiered its exclusive FLASH research technology at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) meeting in October. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company also grew by an additional 20% to support the global demand for proton therapy systems.

“The worldwide cancer incidence continues to grow and with it the need for innovative and easily deployable technology to provide clinicians the best patient outcomes. In 2020 we continued to fulfill that need while investing in innovative technologies and product development,” said Tina Yu, Ph.D. chief executive officer of Mevion. “We are excited to provide the substantial benefits of proton therapy to patients in North Carolina.”

As the leading supplier of compact proton therapy systems in the United States, Mevion has been selected by more leading cancer centers, including NCI-Designated Cancer Centers, and has treated over 5,000 patients worldwide.

About Mevion Medical Systems

Since 2004, Mevion Medical Systems has been the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion was the first company to innovate this new single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Mevion’s flagship product, the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning, is the world’s smallest proton therapy system that eliminates the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost that exists with other proton therapy systems. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

Follow us on Twitter: @MevionMedical

Connect with us on LinkedIn: Mevion Medical Systems

Like Us on Facebook: MevionMedical