AuditBoard and RSM Form Strategic Alliance to Advance Corporate GRC Functions

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AuditBoard, a leading cloud-based platform for automating and transforming the way enterprises handle critical audit, risk, and compliance work, and RSM US LLP (“RSM”), the nation's leading provider of audit, tax, and consulting services focused on the middle market, today announced the formation of a comprehensive strategic alliance to empower companies to modernize and enhance their governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) programs through digital transformation.

With this agreement, RSM becomes a member of AuditBoard’s Strategic Partnership Program, providing opportunities for the two firms to engage in impactful cross-company collaboration on educational programs, services, and co-marketing campaigns created for audit, risk, and compliance functions of middle-market companies, a segment that represents more than 200,000 businesses in the U.S. alone.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing more value to the marketplace by working with RSM, and advancing the way our customers approach GRC,” said Tom Schmit, Chief Revenue Officer at AuditBoard. “In an increasingly regulated world, the challenges enterprises face to automate, manage, and control their audit, risk, and compliance functions are at an all-time high. The combination of AuditBoard’s innovative SaaS platform with RSM’s deep industry and technical insights is a perfect match.”

The pairing of AuditBoard’s top-rated audit, risk, and compliance solutions and RSM’s extensive knowledge of the unique challenges faced by corporate GRC functions will empower current and future customers of both companies to better respond to today’s volatile risk environment and add strategic value to their organizations.

“In today’s dynamic environment, our clients cannot leave things up to chance with manual or legacy solutions to address their audit, risk, and compliance needs,” said Rob Frattasio, a partner and process risk consulting leader with RSM US LLP. “AuditBoard’s purpose-built platform provides a single system of record with a modern and collaborative approach that gives our clients exactly what they need. We are thrilled to collaborate and bring our extensive risk consulting knowledge to transform the way organizations manage risk.”

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming how enterprises manage risk. Its integrated suite of easy-to-use audit, risk, and compliance solutions streamlines internal audit, SOX compliance, controls management, risk management, and security compliance. AuditBoard’s clients range from prominent pre-IPO to Fortune 10 companies looking to modernize, simplify, and elevate their functions. AuditBoard is the top-rated audit management and GRC software on G2, and was recently ranked for the second year in a row as one of the 100 fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. For more information: www.auditboard.com.

About RSM US LLP

RSM’s purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business environment.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 48,000 people across 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.