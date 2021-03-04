Aspen Physician Network and Signify Health Partner to Bring Value-based Episodes of Care Program to Texas Employers in Dallas-Fort Worth Region

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a leading value-based healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare provider networks, and Aspen Physician Network, a high-quality integrated network of specialty physician groups in Texas, announced today that Episodes of Care programs will be available to large and mid-sized employers across the Dallas-Fort Worth region. The programs align financial incentives with the health outcomes of members undergoing medical procedures or managing chronic diseases.

“ The physicians and clinicians across Aspen Physician Network have always been committed to providing the highest-quality care at lower costs,” said Rick Snyder, MD, Chairman of Aspen Physician Network. “ Our collaboration with Signify provides a direct way for the physicians in Aspen Physician Network groups to stand behind their value with all-inclusive fixed bundled prices and quality across a wide range of chronic conditions and procedures. We see this as an important next step to giving area employers a direct way to access our high-performance network.”

Episodes of Care programs are all-inclusive, value-based payment models where a single, bundled payment includes all services associated with the treatment for an illness, condition or medical event over a fixed period of time rather than a separate fee-for-service model. Through this model, high-performance networks such as Aspen Physician Network are contracted to coordinate care and share accountability for health outcomes.

As part of its role as program administrator, Signify will partner with Aspen Physician Network to activate a suite of advanced technology, analytics, and clinical support services to holistically manage and support the treatment of dozens of chronic medical conditions and procedures:

Surgical screening and diagnostic procedures in orthopedics, cardiology, gastroenterology, spine, urology, and pulmonology

Conditions such as asthma, low back pain, diabetes, hypertension, COPD, heart disease, arthritis, colitis, and Crohn’s Disease

The program offered by Aspen aims to address a substantial portion of the average employer-sponsored health plan’s costs.

“ As payment for care is aligned with positive patient outcomes, the practice of care becomes more holistic and prevention-focused — which is good for the individual and for their care team,” said Kyle Armbrester, Signify Health CEO. “ We’re delighted to be collaborating with Aspen Physician Network to help practices organize care around the individual needs of their patients so that they can help them enjoy more healthy days at home.”

Added Dr. Snyder, “ The real winners will be the patients, whose portfolio of varied physician specialists can now function more as a single clinically connected team. This allows patients to efficiently leverage a wide-range of medical expertise, which will enhance the quality of care, and ultimately lower the overall costs.”

About Aspen Physician Network

Aspen Physician Network, PLLC is an integrated panel of 17 independent specialty physician groups, with almost 500 physician specialists that promote an environment of cooperation among providers and deliver quality care to the community. Its growing network of quality physicians and outpatient facilities can meet most of the specialty-related health care needs of the patient population and reduce the cost of healthcare services through the collaboration of care, providers, and facilities. Our focus is on improving quality and lowering costs through clinical integration processes, while increasing access for patients to a high-quality integrated specialty physician network. ​Through clinical integration, our independent specialty physician groups assure that the right care is being delivered in the correct setting at the right time, based on the unique needs and acuity of each patient. To learn more and see a list of members, please visit https://www.aspenphysicians.com.

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Our mission is to transform how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home. Our solutions support value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through our platform, we coordinate what we believe is a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual’s healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home. For more information on how we are taking health homeward, visit us at signifyhealth.com.