Dodge Data & Analytics Selects Reltio Enterprise 360 to Build New Construction Data Services and Expand Market Leadership

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dodge Data & Analytics (www.construction.com), North America's leading provider of commercial construction project data, market forecasting and analytics services, and workflow integration solutions for the construction industry, today announced that it has selected Reltio Enterprise 360 as a key component of its data platform which drives the company’s suite of research, planning and bidding solutions to fuel customer growth and success.

As part of this new partnership:

Dodge Data & Analytics will harness the scalability and flexibility of Reltio’s multi-domain master data management (MDM) software as a service (SaaS) platform to aggregate data from tens of thousands of public and private sources to create complete and accurate master records.

Built on the proven, cloud-native Reltio Connected Data Platform, Reltio Enterprise 360 will replace an on-premises legacy system and support Dodge in meeting the mission-critical requirements for current and prospective customers: Complete, accurate, timely, reliable data from multiple sources.

Reltio Enterprise 360 will consolidate, reconcile, and serve as the single source of master data for Dodge Data & Analytics’ portfolio of information and analytics products and services for all commercial construction market participants, along with its sales and marketing programs.

Reltio’s SaaS platform, big data performance, Connected Graph technology, and capabilities complement Dodge’s cloud-only strategy.

Reltio will power new and enhanced solutions that provide expanded data elements, personalization, CRM integration, and in-app digital commerce for Dodge.

Reltio Enterprise 360 will also enable Dodge Data & Analytics to utilize graph database technology to link companies, contacts, projects, and products in ways that unlock unparalleled benefits for commercial construction market participants.

Dodge Data & Analytics is positioned to increase visibility across the construction industry supply chain and uncover opportunities throughout North America, arming businesses with the information and tools needed to capitalize on them.

Quotes

Keith Davies, CTO, Dodge Data & Analytics: “Building product manufacturers, architects, engineers, contractors, and service providers have and continue to depend on Dodge Data & Analytics to provide construction industry data, relationships, and resources to identify opportunities and grow their revenue. Continually expanding and improving that data is how we have maintained our market leadership for 125+ years, and by investing in best-in-class technology like Reltio’s platform, we are able to further fuel customer growth and success. Reltio has consistently demonstrated the superiority of Enterprise 360 for multi-domain master data management in a stringent and competitive evaluation, and its Connected Data Platform excelled in tests of data volumes, velocity, and veracity. Ultimately, the Reltio team made it easy to do business with them and left us confident that they are committed to our success.”

Manish Sood, CTO & Founder, Reltio: “Dodge Data & Analytics exemplifies the modern, data-driven enterprise which has fully-embraced cloud and big data architecture. Under the leadership of CTO Keith Davies, Dodge is using Reltio Connected Data Platform – the only MDM SaaS platform with a long-term, proven track record of mastering and managing billions of profiles – to enhance existing services, launch new offerings, and optimize internal operations. Dodge truly showcases the unique features and unmatched performance of Reltio Enterprise 360 for real-time, multi-domain MDM.”

About Dodge Data & Analytics

Dodge Data & Analytics is North America’s leading provider of commercial construction project data, market forecasting & analytics services and workflow integration solutions for the construction industry. Building product manufacturers, architects, engineers, contractors, and service providers leverage Dodge to identify and pursue unseen growth opportunities that help them grow their business. On a local, regional or national level, Dodge empowers its customers to better understand their markets, uncover key relationships, size growth opportunities, and pursue specific sales opportunities with success. The company’s construction project information is the most comprehensive and verified in the industry. Dodge is leveraging its more than 125-year-old legacy of continuous innovation to help the industry meet the building challenges of the future. Learn more at www.construction.com.

About Reltio

Reltio disrupted the master data management (MDM) software market when it launched the first cloud-native MDM software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform nearly a decade ago. The Reltio Connected Data Platform is a proven multi-tenant, multi-domain MDM platform that masters all data types in real-time and at-scale. Customers benefit from agility, scale, simplicity, security, and performance unmatched by Reltio’s competitors.

Reltio Connected Data Platform uniquely features big data architecture to manage massive data volumes in real-time for operational, analytical, and data science use cases, an API-first SaaS business model for rapid configuration and responsive data management, and Connected Graph technology to discover relationships.