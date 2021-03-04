EZ Texting Partners With Shutterstock for Millions of Free Images

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EZ Texting, the leader in texting software for business, today announced a first-of-its-kind service, providing rich and engaging messaging content for customers in partnership with Shutterstock. EZ Texting customers will have free access within the platform to Shutterstock’s library of millions of high-quality photos and illustrations, as well as to its advanced editing tool, allowing them to create professional image-driven campaigns that boost engagement.

This partnership, powered by Shutterstock’s API, also marks Shutterstock’s first-ever integration with an SMS-based platform.

"Text messages that include images can be up to 250% more effective at creating audience engagement than standard text messages," said EZ Texting CEO Norman Happ. "We want to continue to help our customers successfully engage their audiences through the power of text marketing. In partnership with Shutterstock and their expansive image library and innovative image editing tools, our customers will have free access to build the most engaging and visually appealing campaigns."

EZ Texting customers will now be able to search, select and edit Shutterstock images and their own brand imagery from within the EZ Texting platform interface. "Access to millions of images and robust editing features increases the power of our texting platform and is something that cannot be found anywhere else," Happ added. "We are bringing innovation and tremendous value to our customers."

Happ further explained that a partnership with Shutterstock makes advanced capabilities available and affordable for all organizations, regardless of size. “Working with our top-tier partners, we’re arming our customers with best-of-breed tools, marketing platform integrations, customizable templates, and free images. Organizations with limited resources now have valuable access through an EZ Texting subscription to our robust platform, designed to accelerate their texting capabilities and create advanced MMS campaigns.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with EZ Texting, our first-ever partnership with an SMS-based marketing platform,” said Alex Reynolds, VP of Platform Solutions at Shutterstock. “We know that businesses need to think outside the box to reach potential customers, including through text messages. Now, EZ Texting customers can easily access our world-class content and create inspiring marketing campaigns that increase engagement and make a meaningful impact.”

Access to EZ Texting’s Shutterstock Photo Library and Premium Image Editor is provided at no cost to all existing customers whose subscription plans include MMS messaging capabilities.

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over one million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 350 million images and more than 20 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company’s brands also include Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world’s media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

About EZ Texting

EZ Texting is a SaaS company that delivers the fastest, easiest and most reliable way to connect. It has served over 165,000 customers and is the #1 SMS platform for business users, setting the standard for business texting. Our messaging solutions allow businesses to quickly and effectively reach and engage their mobile audiences. With employees around the world, EZ Texting is continuously recognized as a Best Place to Work, as well as a top product for small and mid-market businesses. The company is backed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, CIBC, Investor AB, and ROCA Partners. To find out more, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.