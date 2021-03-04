Ingevity’s Nuchar® AG activated carbon technology enhances crop yield and health

The benefits of Ingevity’s Nuchar® AG activated carbon technology for grass farming applications are highlighted in a recently released video about the herbicide formulation Valley Agronomics supplies to farmers to improve crop yield and health.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The benefits of Ingevity’s (NYSE: NGVT) Nuchar® AG activated carbon technology for grass farming applications are highlighted in a recently released video about the herbicide formulation Valley Agronomics supplies to farmers to improve crop yield and health. Nuchar AG’s superior adsorption of excess herbicide protects seedlings during planting, while the product’s ability to stay in suspension longer leads to more efficient application.

Valley Agronomics has leveraged the expertise of a respected agricultural research firm to test the efficacy of multiple activated carbons in the products they supply to farms across Oregon’s Willamette Valley, among other regions. Nuchar AG has been found to outperform other activated carbons, helping Valley Agronomics remain a trusted supplier and enabling farmers to plant with confidence each growing season.

“ Farming crews spraying formulas that include Nuchar AG experience faster, simpler application and these fields demonstrate up to 85% less crop injury,” said Dennis Roth, vice president, Western region, at Valley Agronomics. “ Even one look at fields using Nuchar AG shows grass that is fuller and more vibrant than the rest.”

The video of Nuchar AG’s value in agricultural applications can be viewed here. The story in its entirety can also be read here.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers; and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,750 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information, visit www.ingevity.com.