Leading Supply Chain Visibility Company Tive Selects Skyhook for Location Positioning

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyhook, the leading independent Wi-Fi, Cell and Hybrid location provider, has been chosen by Tive® to enhance the hyper-accurate location of in-transit shipments. Tive helps logistics professionals actively monitor the location and condition of loads with data on location, temperature, shock, light exposure, and humidity. Skyhook's Precision Location solution will replace and supplement existing location sources on specific models of Tive shipment trackers. With Skyhook's location positioning, Tive's customers gain greater visibility into how materials and equipment move throughout their supply chains.

Location tracking helps shippers and logistics service providers (LSP) understand the overall supply chain flow, identify and anticipate disruptions, predict delivery ETAs, and allow for constant improvements through comprehensive analytics and optimization. Tive provides real-time in-transit visibility for eliminating preventable delays and damage and chose Skyhook based on their hybrid location approach, ability to provide location positioning in various environments, and low impact on tracker battery life. Skyhook will be used across the Tive Data Cloud and Open Visibility Network (OVN), assuring that loads are visible even when entering locations where traditional GPS would fail, such as when shipments enter a warehouse.

Skyhook's Precision Location solution, which triangulates cellular, and Wi-Fi signals along with GPS to calculate a tracker's location, extends real-time visibility into a shipment's current location. The integration of Skyhook services delivers real benefits such as improved inventory control, loss and theft prevention by accessing immediate location information, greater operational efficiency, and overall improved visibility.

"Skyhook is thrilled to work with Tive to make it easier for businesses to track and monitor their modern supply chain," said Craig Waggy, CEO, Skyhook. "Our unique hybrid approach is a great fit for asset tracking companies looking to understand how their products are moving across the globe."

"The next generation of in-transit visibility is adding more ways to stream meaningful data in real-time, so logistics professionals can actively manage shipments and avoid delays and damage,” said Lennon Acosta, Sr. Director, software engineering, Tive. "Hyper-accurate location and connectivity is a cornerstone - and Skyhook delivers both. And our Open Visibility Network delivers that data to mutual customers of project44 and FourKites, creating a new industry standard in in-transit visibility.”

Skyhook and Tive look forward to continuing their partnership with future products. To find out more about Skyhook's location solution for asset tracking, visit this page: https://www.skyhook.com/asset-tracking

About Skyhook:

Skyhook is the worldwide independent leader in location technology, operating the world's largest independent location network, consisting of 5.1 billion geolocated Wi-Fi hotspots and 200 million cell towers. Skyhook processes tens of billions of location transactions, serving devices, apps, wearables, brands and advertising platforms with precise and accurate location data and intelligence. Skyhook, through its parent company Skyhook Holding, Inc., operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Broadband Corporation. To learn more visit www.skyhook.com.

About Tive

Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments’ location and condition. With Tive, shippers and logistics service providers (LSP) eliminate preventable delays, damage, and shipment failures. Tive’s solution provides data generated by its industry-leading trackers allowing clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve their customers’ experience, and unlock supply chain insights in an actionable real-time manner. For more information, visit www.tive.com.