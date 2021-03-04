Evoqua Water Technologies Expands Presence in India as APAC Growth Continues

PITTSBURGH & CHENNAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evoqua Water Technologies, an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced the expansion of its existing Global Engineering and Technology Center, located in Chennai, India. The expansion will support Evoqua's growth and market development plans for the local region and the broader Asia-Pacific market.

The expanded office will accommodate an additional 80 employees, nearly doubling Evoqua's presence in India, as the company aims to accelerate growth in engineering and technology innovation. Evoqua initially established the Engineering and Technology Center in Chennai in November 2019.

" We continue to invest in our future growth as we look to expand our geographic reach in key markets across the Asia-Pacific region," said Ron Keating, Evoqua's Chief Executive Officer. " This expansion strengthens our commitment to helping customers across the region and, combined with our locations in Singapore, China, and Australia, will help us to service our customers with innovative solutions."

Earlier this year, Evoqua's Asia-Pacific team was honored with the 2020 Frost & Sullivan award for Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership for the Asia-Pacific water infrastructure market.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

