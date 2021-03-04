Patriot Enters Ohio Marketplace with Addition of Strategic Benefits of Cincinnati

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (“Patriot”), one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, today announced the addition of Strategic Benefits of Cincinnati (“SBC”, “Strategic Benefits”) to the Patriot platform. The partnership with SBC significantly strengthens Patriot’s existing employee benefits capabilities and expands the company’s geographic presence into the Ohio marketplace.

SBC is a full-service employee benefits insurance agency based in Loveland, Ohio. Led by Partners Jennifer Homer and David Short, SBC has a dedicated team of 24 consultants that deliver exceptional advice and unparalleled service to its diverse client base. SBC provides a wide range of products with a focus on group medical, dental, long term disability, and various other employee benefits offerings. SBC is also a long-standing TRUE Network of Advisors member and leverages its proprietary sales tools, strategic partnerships, and growth-focused initiatives for the benefit of its clients.

“ From the moment we met Matt, Steve and the rest of the Patriot family we knew they were the perfect partner for us,” said Mr. Short. “ We have grown considerably over the last several years and leveraging Patriot’s national resources will meaningfully accelerate our growth.”

“ Strategic Benefits of Cincinnati is building enduring relationships based on the individual needs and circumstances of each client,” said Ms. Homer. “ Partnering with Patriot and the TRUE Network allows us to further deepen those relationships as we leverage Patriot’s expansive network while providing a tailored solution to each and every client we serve.”

“ Strategic Benefits of Cincinnati is a member of TRUE Network of Advisors, so we have gotten to see their unwavering client focus and commitment to excellence up-close for the last several years,” said Matt Gardner, Founder and CEO of Patriot. “ We are thrilled that they have chosen to continue their growth journey with us, and we welcome their colleagues and clients into the Patriot family.”

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. In its first year of operation, Patriot was ranked the 53rd largest insurance broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With nearly 850 employees operating in 70 locations across 19 states, Patriot’s collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot’s unique equity model creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by growth equity investor Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.