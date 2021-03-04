Alliant Credit Union, a Nationwide Digital Credit Union, Selects Payrailz® for AI-Driven Digital Payments Platform

GLASTONBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliant Credit Union ($13 billion in assets) has selected Payrailz®, a digital payments company offering smarter, more engaging payment experiences to banks and credit unions across the United States, to power its digital payments platform. As the largest credit union in Illinois and one of the largest credit unions in the United States, Alliant decided to upgrade to Payrailz’ smarter payments platform after auditing their online and mobile banking features and making important upgrades to the digital member experience.

One of the credit union’s top priorities was a comprehensive digital payments solution to help make members’ lives easier. Facing competition from other online, direct banks, Alliant realized the need for a best-in-class payment solution that stood out from what others were offering.

After an extensive search, the credit union selected Payrailz because of the company’s unique vision and the platform’s ability to leverage AI and machine learning to learn members’ bill pay habits and make proactive payment recommendations. Payrailz, through proactive notifications and actionable alerts, takes on the hard work of juggling bills so that members no longer need to worry about when payments are due or if they have enough money in their account to cover them.

“Our members come to us with high expectations and a desire for the best member experience. Being fully digital, they also expect us to provide them with the ‘wow factor,’” said Aman Boyd, vice president of strategic banking partnership at Alliant. “Payrailz helps us achieve that by easing the payment process for our members.”

Alliant is also an investor in the Payrailz and credit union owned CUSO, CU Railz®. The goal of the CUSO is to give credit unions a voice in the strategic direction of Payrailz’ platform and to enable them to invest in the future of payments technology.

Alliant is an all-digital credit union, meaning it operates with no physical branches. Without any geographical constraints, Alliant has members across the country. Members conduct all their business online, so providing a superior digital experience is essential to the credit union’s success.

“Alliant is a unique credit union because of its all-digital nature. They truly embody what it means to be digital-first and service oriented,” said Fran Duggan, CEO of Payrailz. “We are proud to provide credit unions like Alliant with cutting edge payments technology and an ability to develop closer digital relationships with their members by providing solutions that go beyond members’ expectations and add value to their everyday lives.”

About Alliant Credit Union

Alliant Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 500,000 members and over $13 billion in assets. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is the largest credit union in Illinois and one of the largest credit unions in the United States. As a digital credit union, Alliant’s mission is to provide members consistently superior financial value while simplifying and enabling how people save, borrow and pay. Find out more at alliantcreditunion.org.

About Payrailz®

Payrailz is a digital payments company offering advanced payment capabilities and experiences including consumer and business bill pay, external and internal transfers, new account funding, P2P, B2B, B2C and other related solutions to banks and credit unions. In a society that increasingly has become focused on a “do it for me” culture, Payrailz’ smart technology makes the difference. Payrailz creates smarter payment experiences for the financial services industry that are predictive and more engaging than currently available alternatives. Financial institutions can confidently embrace Payrailz’ API-first and cloud-native technology engine, to offer unique payment solutions to their consumers and businesses. Payrailz helps financial institutions meet the payment expectations of today and the payment innovation needs of tomorrow. For more information, visit payrailz.com, follow them on Twitter @Payrailz, Facebook or LinkedIn, or contact Mickey Goldwasser at 860.430.9245.