Northern Trust Obtains Hard-to-Find Technical Talent for Business Intelligence Analysis & Decision Making with CAI’s Autism2Work Program

An A2W Team Lead speaks to a group of candidates during the Job Readiness Training, an extended workforce development training and competency assessment. (Photo: Business Wire)

ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAI, an innovative business technology services firm today announced that Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS), has selected CAI’s Autism2Work (A2W) program to enable a neurodiversity inclusion program focused on providing individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) employment opportunities in critical technical areas.

These individuals bring valuable technical abilities to Northern Trust such as business intelligence analytics while also supporting Northern Trust’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals.

Findings from A2W’s clientele show that productivity increases by as much as 60% when employing people with ASD. National data shows that most autistic adults are unemployed or underemployed, despite having the skill sets and expertise to excel in the workplace. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 1.1 million Americans with autism will enter the job market within the next decade, providing a talent-rich large pool of untapped talent.

“This engagement aligns with our commitment to advancing our culture of inclusion at Northern Trust as we leverage diversity as a business imperative,” said Connie Lindsey, Northern Trust’s Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

A2W identifies individuals with ASD who offer a unique and more advanced perspective to analyzing data and problem solving. As companies accelerate digital transformation initiatives, A2W-sourced individuals drive innovation and efficiency by identifying areas that can be automated. The program partners with autism-support organizations, government entities, the medical community, and universities to identify individuals with ASD who can assist organizations with these endeavors.

“I am excited to see the progress so far of our new teammates and movement towards the execution of the objectives of our engagement,” Lindsey said. Northern Trust has onboarded several individuals with ASD to its Information Technology unit.

“Companies work with A2W to either start a new disability-inclusive employment program or enhance an existing one—with minimal cost and risk,” said Beth Schulz, CAI’s Autism2Work Practice Director. “What’s important is finding companies with a shared commitment to the long-term success of career development for individuals with autism. Organizations experience measurable benefits such as increased productivity with a cultural shift that embraces neurodiversity. We find that several of our clients with A2W team members outperform their neurotypical peers when placed in the right jobs with the appropriate supports. The program is a win-win for the individuals, the businesses and our partners.”

A2W helps individuals with ASD highlight their strengths. Through A2W’s alternative assessment process, the barriers of the traditional interview are removed and replaced with a hands-on evaluation to showcase their talents in a supportive environment. The assessment process utilizes CAI’s team of autism-certified professionals to match candidate talents with employer needs. A2W prepares individuals for a new working environment and then provides necessary tools and resources to be successful. To date, A2W has impacted over 280 individuals with autism by helping them find meaningful careers.

CAI is one of 32 other U.S. organizations included in the Disability:IN Autism @ Work Employer Roundtable. The roundtable is a network of innovative leaders spearheading autism-focused hiring initiatives and reducing the unemployment rate for individuals with ASD by providing purpose-driven work.

For more information about A2W, please visit http://www.cai.io/capabilities/autism2work

To hear about A2W from a team member, please visit https://www.cai.io/profiles/mark-mattson/

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

About CAI’s Autism2Work

CAI’s Autism2Work (A2W) program partners with businesses to provide a unique employment model specifically designed to bring the untapped talent pool of individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) into the client’s workforce. CAI manages not only the recruiting, selection and training of team members, but also the cultural integration, supervision, skill development, and ongoing performance management. A2W supports individuals diagnosed with ASD who are eager to enter a work environment that values their contributions and supports their needs. CAI’s A2W initiative allows businesses to implement a diversity and inclusion program for those diagnosed with ASD that is tailored to the business’ culture and needs which fully supports and is focused on the ASD community.

About CAI

CAI is a leading business technology services firm committed to helping private and public organizations drive value, improve productivity, and enhance customer experience. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including application management, strategy and consulting, intelligent automation, contingent workforce solutions, IT service management and business analytics. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Allentown, PA, CAI is a privately held company with offices throughout North America and the Asia-Pacific region. We make up a diverse and innovative global team known for providing right-sized strategy, solutions, and ongoing support for our customers. Visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.