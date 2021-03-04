VicTrack transforms rail and government infrastructure with ADVA FSP 3000

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that VicTrack is building its new Transport and Government Secure Network (TGSN) on the ADVA FSP 3000. The infrastructure enables railway operators to harness next-generation signaling technologies and provides high-speed connectivity for government agencies. Carrying services at speeds up to 100Gbit/s throughout the Australian state of Victoria, the flexible and fully redundant ROADM network also empowers VicTrack to offer highly reliable and cost-efficient wholesale services at 10Gbit/s and 100Gbit/s. What’s more, the FSP 3000 creates a modular network architecture, which is scalable and ready to support future transport innovation. ADVA’s team is also providing a comprehensive range of professional services from network design to ongoing training and support.

“Upgrading our backbone network with ADVA’s FSP 3000 technology enables us to keep pace with Victoria’s growing transport needs. Our new high-capacity infrastructure empowers us to support mission-critical rail operations, including operational communications, signaling, and video surveillance. And, with so much extra capacity, we can now offer carrier-grade wholesale services to other service providers,” said Andrew Peel, group manager commercial, telecommunications group, VicTrack. “We’re also excited by the platform’s inbuilt scalability. With a solution ready to expand to 600Gbit/s, we can plan to exploit new network technologies as they become available and expand services according to demand. Our customers and stakeholders will reap the benefits of this next-gen optical network for many years to come.”

Built on ADVA’s FSP 3000 platform, VicTrack’s TGSN is initially a 45-node meshed architecture with links across metro and regional Victoria. Featuring 96 channel filters, the new infrastructure provides a flexible mix of 10Gbit/s and 100Gbit/s services as well as any-to-any connectivity for seamless, simple and secure communication. Designed for scale and bandwidth optimization, ADVA’s FSP 3000 ensures VicTrack’s new TGSN infrastructure meets stringent density and energy demands. VicTrack is also utilizing ADVA’s Ensemble Controller service management solution. With its intuitive web-based user interface, it provides agile control of the ROADM layer and opens the door to automated network management.

“With the scale and openness of our FSP 3000 solution, VicTrack can be confident that it will have a highly efficient and secure transport system ready for emerging challenges and technologies for many years to come. The new TGSN network will provide vital opportunities for rail operators, government agencies and businesses across the state of Victoria. With its speed, flexibility and increased reliability, it will enable users to find new efficiencies and leverage the latest innovation,” commented Erik Lindberg, VP, sales, APAC, ADVA. “Throughout this deployment, we’ve given VicTrack’s team our close support. And, by taking advantage of our professional services, they’re ensuring that their stakeholders receive consistent quality of experience with a network running at peak performance all along its lifecycle.”

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com