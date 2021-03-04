GC Pharma Finalises Agreement With Moderna and the Government of the Republic of Korea for COVID-19 Vaccines Distribution

YONGIN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GC Pharma (006280.KS) today announced that it will support Moderna and the government of the Republic of Korea in the distribution of 40 million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, Moderna’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19, to support South Korea’s aim of providing vaccines to the public in a timely manner, subject to necessary local regulatory approvals. This arrangement is part of GC Pharma’s agreements with Moderna and the government of the Republic of Korea. The Korea Diseases Control and Prevention Agency previously announced that it will import 40 million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Korea from the second quarter of 2021. Under the terms of its agreement with Moderna, GC pharma is responsible for local regulatory activities, and under the terms of its agreement with the Korean government, GC Pharma, with support of the Korean government authorities, is responsible for distribution activities in South Korea.

“We are proud to be partnering with the government and Moderna to support the distribution of crucial vaccines to the South Korean public,” said EC Huh, Ph.D, President of GC Pharma. “Safeguarding global citizens remains our top priority. At GC pharma, with using our industry know-how, we are also exploring multiple ways to specifically help those impacted by COVID-19 and ensure preparedness for future public health emergencies.”

About GC Pharma

GC Pharma (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company that delivers life-saving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in Yongin, South Korea, GC Pharma is one of the leading plasma protein and vaccine product manufacturers in the world and has been dedicated to quality healthcare solutions for more than half a century. Green Cross Corporation updated its corporate brand to GC Pharma in early 2018. Green Cross Corporation remains the company's legal name.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GC Pharma's management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee by GC Pharma or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. GC Pharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.