Crate and Barrel and NTT DATA Transform their Identity Strategies with Okta

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced expanded deployments with Crate and Barrel, a leading lifestyle brand offering contemporary furniture, housewares and decor and NTT DATA, a top 10 global IT services provider. Okta also announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, as well as hundreds of new customers and expanded partnerships including Alaska Airlines, Dell Boomi, Hearst Technology, Kerry Group, and the State of Kansas.

“Our work with Crate and Barrel and NTT Data is indicative of the growing importance of investing in foundational platforms that reduce costs, drive business growth, improve the overall user experience and secure critical information,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Okta. “Simplified and secure identity strategies are more important now than ever before, and we are proud to assist these industry leaders as they transform their workforce and customer experiences.”

Crate and Barrel creates frictionless shopping experiences

Crate and Barrel, a leading lifestyle brand offering contemporary furniture, housewares and decor for modern living, has more than 7,500 associates across 100 stores and franchise partners in 9 countries. To continuously innovate how inspiration is created for the home, Crate and Barrel provides customers with digital design and visualization tools that offer seamless shopping solutions in-store and online. In an effort to scale and accelerate innovation while ensuring the safety of its customers’ data, Crate and Barrel turned to the Okta Identity Cloud to modernize its technology and enhance its customers' experiences with a centralized, omnichannel platform that is built to scale globally while maintaining a Zero Trust security framework.

With Okta Customer Identity products at its core, including Authentication, Authorization, and User Management, Crate and Barrel now has a 360 view of its customers’ profiles with enhanced and actionable insights, enabling the company to provide secure, personalized journeys for each individual customer.

“At Crate and Barrel, the modern customer experience means seamlessly blending the tangible inspiration of physical stores with compelling digital engagement across all of our platforms. To do this successfully, we’re leveraging the most innovative technologies that can power this vision without compromising our customers’ safety,” said Nari Sitaraman, Chief Technology Officer, Crate and Barrel. “The Okta Identity Cloud supports our customer experience strategy while enabling us to continue to innovate as we evolve and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

Okta Identity Engine powers NTT DATA’s ecosystem

NTT DATA is a trusted global innovator delivering technology-enabled services and solutions to clients in 50 countries around the world. After initial success in 2018 deploying Okta's Workforce Identity products to provide secure access for its 130,000 employees, NTT DATA recognized the need to create a modern identity solution to unify its global companies. The company selected the Okta Identity Cloud to help it create a centralized identity engine to power identity decisions across its complex ecosystem. With the Okta Identity Engine and Okta Workflows at its core, NTT DATA can automate processes as employees join, leave or move across the company, reducing time and costs associated with manual processes. Furthermore, as the organization continues to innovate, the Okta Identity Engine provides opportunities for NTT DATA to continue to evolve its security strategy with offerings like Device Trust to further its Zero Trust strategy and enable its users to securely access their solutions from any device, and passwordless capabilities.

“NTT DATA prides itself in being a trusted, long-term partner to our clients and our team members, which is why we’re leveraging best-of-breed technologies, like Okta’s identity solutions for future-proof business models and innovative solutions,” said Steve Williams, CISO, NTT DATA. “Okta's best in class identity management has helped us modernize our IT processes and secure our global workforce, while allowing us to focus on what’s most important: providing the best service and experiences to our clients.”

Continued Momentum for Okta

In its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, Okta grew its total customers to 10,000 organizations. This customer growth is part of continued momentum for the company throughout the past year. At Okta’s annual Showcase event in October, the company announced advancements to Okta Advanced Server Access, Okta Customer Identity Workflows, new specializations within Okta Partner Connect, and more. In January of 2021, Okta launched its seventh annual Businesses At Work report, which leverages anonymized customer data within the Okta Integration Network to reveal trends around how organizations work today. Download the report here.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 10,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.