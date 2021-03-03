Premier LogiTech is awarded the 2020 Dell Technologies Global Partner, Education and Fulfillment Services Best Overall Partner Award.

COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dell Technologies Global Partner, Education and Fulfillment Services recognized Premier LogiTech for their exemplary service when a Dell facility was affected by a tornado. Premier LogiTech immediately worked with the Dell team to identify demand and fulfillment requirements. They established a communication plan for work instructions and order tracking. Premier assigned a dedicated project manager to engage with Dell and set up a facility to support the receipt, servicing, and delivery of the product to the customer. This included setting up both virtual and physical lines to perform the services. Teams worked extended hours to be ready to receive full orders diverted from the tornado damaged site in a matter of three weeks. The experienced product manager and solid solutioning enabled the Dell team to maintain critical business during the COVID crisis exacerbated by the tornado damage. They kept the products flowing to the customer for eight months, assuring the customer that Dell was focused on their needs.

Dell recognized that Premier LogiTech’s ability to quickly spin up and manage a complex solution to maintain delivery to customers enabling the organization to focus on tornado recovery mode. Without this solution, Dell would have experienced delayed revenue and customer disappointment.

About Premier LogiTech

Premier LogiTech is an award-winning services and solutions provider of logistics and technology. They efficiently integrate with an organization’s global supply chain by creating custom solutions that fit within the clients’ operations and budget. The team builds tailored solutions that save customers time and money. Their expertise includes sourcing, warehousing, asset management, configuration, fulfillment, onsite delivery, managed services, recycle, and on-the-spot repair services to keep technology systems performing flawlessly and without interruption. The Premier LogiTech team always starts with business needs and ensures that business operations run smoothly long after delivery. They are a Certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). For additional information, please visit www.premierss.com