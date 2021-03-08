CORRECTING and REPLACING Premier LogiTech Is Awarded the 2020 Dell Technologies Global Partner, Education and Fulfillment Services Best Overall Partner Award

COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated March 3, 2021 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

PREMIER LOGITECH IS AWARDED THE 2020 DELL TECHNOLOGIES GLOBAL PARTNER, EDUCATION AND FULFILLMENT SERVICES BEST OVERALL PARTNER AWARD

For their commitment to delivering excellent service and their commitment to Dell Technologies customers, Premier LogiTech was awarded the 2020 Dell Technologies Global Partner, Education and Fulfillment Services – Best Overall Partner award.

To be considered for the award, Dell Technology service partners are evaluated based on customer experience scores, ability to manage crisis situations, innovation best practices and overall value. As a partner who provides services on behalf of Dell Technologies to Dell Technology customers, Premier LogiTech effectively navigated unique business timelines and data security requirements while acting collaboratively to ensure successful product deployment. Their work enabled Dell to meet several critical business commitments during the initial COVID crisis period.

About Premier LogiTech

Premier LogiTech is an award-winning services and solutions provider of logistics and technology. They efficiently integrate with an organization’s global supply chain by creating custom solutions that fit within the clients’ operations and budget. The team builds tailored solutions that save customers time and money. Their expertise includes sourcing, warehousing, asset management, configuration, fulfillment, onsite delivery, managed services, recycle, and on-the-spot repair services to keep technology systems performing flawlessly and without interruption. The Premier LogiTech team always starts with business needs and ensures that business operations run smoothly long after delivery. They are a Certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). For additional information, please visit www.premierss.com.