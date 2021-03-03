AM Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Credit Ratings of MGA Insurance Company, Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with positive implications and upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” from “bbb” of MGA Insurance Company, Inc. (MGA) (Dallas, TX). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The rating upgrades reflect the recent completion of MGA’s acquisition by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company (State Farm Mutual). Following the completion of this transaction, MGA has become part of a larger, more-diversified organization with excellent risk-adjusted capitalization, a strong market reputation and a nationwide geographic footprint.

MGA’s ratings reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also reflect lift, as defined within Best’s Credit Rating Methodology (BCRM), from its parent, State Farm Mutual.

