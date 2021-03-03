Capgemini Strengthens Its Strategic Partnership With Microsoft in North America

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capgemini has further strengthened its strategic initiative with Microsoft in North America to help clients accelerate their digital transformations and embrace new cloud-based ways of working. Under this initiative, Capgemini and Microsoft will collaborate to help organizations in North America drive their digital agendas forward by connecting business and IT strategy. The two partners will also develop employee talent jointly through broader technical training and certification.

This expansion combines the power and innovation of Microsoft’s industry-leading technology and Capgemini’s global expertise in multiple industries such as manufacturing, retail and financial services. Capgemini also brings to the North America-focused collaboration a comprehensive portfolio of services in applications, cloud technologies and cloud managed services to enable productivity gains, immediate cost savings, digital transformation and business agility for customers.

“HSB-Hartford partnered with Capgemini to launch our Enterprise Information Management Program, a transformative initiative that leverages Microsoft Azure Data Stack, to enable fact-based decision-making. During this journey, Capgemini leveraged its extensive Microsoft expertise to help us navigate the various technical and process features critical for moving to production. Capgemini’s deep knowledge of Microsoft, as well as its strong relationship with the Microsoft team, ensured effective and efficient collaboration as well as a successful launch,” said Louis DiModugno, Chief Data Officer at HSB-Hartford.

Capgemini will enhance its Microsoft business in North America by leveraging the transformative potential of its end-to-end portfolio offerings, such as Enterprise Portfolio Modernization including Digital Core with SAP S/4HANA®, Datacenter Modernization, Cyber Defense Center, Data Estate Modernization and AI, Intelligent Industry, Connected Employee Experience and Customer Data Hub built on top of the whole Microsoft suite spanning across Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Power Apps. Capgemini has over 10,000 Microsoft Certified Professionals (MCPs) and Microsoft Azure® certified architects.

“This strategic initiative is another step towards our joint vision with Microsoft, which is to help our clients accelerate their adoption of cloud technologies and enable critical transformation,’’ said Geoffroy Pajot, Global Microsoft Partner Executive at Capgemini. “This extension of our partnership with Microsoft in North America demonstrates our strong mutual commitment to help clients meet their business goals and accelerate their digital transformation.”

“When you combine Capgemini’s strong industry experience and portfolio of services with Microsoft’s industry leading technology it is game changing for our customers. We are excited to build upon the global success we have already seen with Capgemini to help our customers become more resilient and reimagine their future,” said Kelly Rogan, Corporate Vice President of Strategy, Microsoft Worldwide Commercial Business.

This initiative with Microsoft builds upon the two organizations’ close relationship for more than two decades. Capgemini is designated as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider and a Gold Member in Microsoft’s Partner Network. In addition, Capgemini was recognized as the 2019 Microsoft SAP on Azure Partner of the Year for successfully migrating Coke One North America's (CONA) SAP landscape to Microsoft Azure, one of the largest implementations of its kind.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get the Future You Want

