Ballogy Named Official Performance Analytics App of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Basketball

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes train and develop for their sports, has been named by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) as its official performance analytics app. NAIA are the experts in the business of small collegiate athletics, providing more than 77,000 student-athletes with opportunities to play college sports. Initially, the partnership gives Ballogy exclusivity to NAIA basketball and will later expand into 27 additional collegiate sports.

“For more than 80 years, NAIA has offered student-athletes an opportunity to play college sports,” said NAIA Director, Austin Bennett. “We look forward to educating our athletes on Ballogy’s innovative app as we continue to inspire growth and development in all amateur athletes seeking to reach the next level.”

Ballogy is a unique tracking and analytics app with a built-in certified assessment program that enables youth and amateur basketball players at any skill level to track their development and measurably improve their skills. Ballogy offers a development plan for all athletes at any stage in their basketball journey.

In addition to providing objective measurement and tracking, Ballogy provides an engaging and accessible forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, giving young athletes visibility and access to a growing global basketball community.

“We are honored to be partnering with NAIA to offer the Ballogy experience to its student-athletes and coaches,” said Todd Young, Founder and CEO of Ballogy. “The partnership brings together the best in athletic skills measurement, development, tracking, and recruiting education to make it possible for every young athlete to play college sports.”

The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. www.ballogy.com

About National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA)

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., is a governing body of small athletics programs that are dedicated to character-driven intercollegiate athletics. NAIA members provide more than 77,000 student-athletes with opportunities to play college sports, earn $800 million in scholarships and compete in 27 national championships. naia.org | @NAIA