The Vitamin Shoppe Seals Nationwide Deal With CTRL

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CTRL, the fast-growing meal replacement startup, today announced a nationwide retail deal with The Vitamin Shoppe, establishing a presence in over 750 stores. With its roots in the video game and streaming community, the deal will expose CTRL’s loyal following to The Vitamin Shoppe’s brand, while bringing CTRL’s convenient and nutritious meal replacement shakes to a broader audience across the United States.

The expansion into The Vitamin Shoppe marks the first retail move by the startup and builds on its speedy growth since its October 2019 launch. In this short period of time, CTRL has supplied over 500,000 meals; gained the backing of esports and gaming royalty including FaZe Clan, Seth “Scump” Abner, and Doug “Censor” Martin; expanded internationally; and built a loyal fan base among gamers, streamers, and celebrities.

“As a former professional gamer, I saw the toll that poor nutrition and diet could have on our community and felt it firsthand,” said Skyler Johnson, co-founder of CTRL. “But before CTRL, nobody was connecting gamer culture, performance, and easily accessible nutrition. We’ve championed this cause, and the gaming community has returned our support with tremendous loyalty. It’s exciting to continue giving back to the community that gave me my start and to grow it even further with a physical presence through The Vitamin Shoppe.”

CTRL’s line of powdered meal replacement shakes tastes like the bottom of a cereal bowl and contain nutritious proteins, carbohydrates, fiber, healthy fats, naturally occurring BCAA’s, 22+ vitamins and minerals, prebiotic fiber to promote healthy gut bacteria, MCT’s to support appetite control, and digestive enzymes to support healthy digestion.

“We have earned an impressive degree of loyalty from our fans and it has laid the groundwork for sustained growth in this space,” said Sundance DiGiovanni, the founder of Major League Gaming and a co-founder of CTRL. “Gamers are a passionate and growing segment of consumers. It’s exciting to be able to connect that culture to brands and retailers that support a healthier lifestyle and share our mission.”

More than 750 of The Vitamin Shoppe stores will stock three flavors: Cinnamon Toast, Fruity Flakes, and Cocoa Crunch. As part of the deal, CTRL and Vitamin Shoppe are teaming up on a campaign to bring awareness to the brand and the importance of healthy dieting and nutrition in gaming and esports.

“We’ve worked hard over the past year to bring our great product to the public. This opportunity catapults CTRL to the next level,” said Glenn Delgado, a longtime esports and entertainment attorney and CTRL co-founder. “It is an exciting moment for our company and our community, and there is much more to come.”

About CTRL

CTRL, which stands for Catered to Real Life, makes a line of nutritional and convenient meal replacement shakes to help gamers, athletes, and anyone else eat healthy and perform at their best while offering that “bottom of the cereal bowl” nostalgia. CTRL was founded by Major League Gaming co-founder and esports business legend Sundance DiGiovanni; Skyler Johnson, a serial entrepreneur, former professional gamer, and founder of Team Envyus & creative agency Paper Crowns; and Glenn Delgado, an entertainment executive and attorney, who most recently served as General Counsel for Major League Gaming.

