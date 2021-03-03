Travelers Institute to Share Inside Look at IIHS Vehicle Safety Ratings

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today will host a webinar, in partnership with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), titled “Crash and Learn: An Inside Look at IIHS.” The event will offer a behind-the-scenes perspective on how IIHS – an independent scientific and educational organization dedicated to reducing auto-related deaths, injuries and property damage – conducts research to assess and rank the safety of various vehicle makes and models.

“IIHS’ scientific approach to researching automobile crashes has made our roadways safer – saving lives and reducing property damage,” said Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers. “As we take a deeper dive into how IIHS conducts its assessments, we hope to help our audience better understand the factors that separate an IIHS ‘Top Safety Pick’ from the rest of the pack.”

Today’s webinar will take place at 1 p.m. ET. It will explore several topics, including the IIHS research method and how insurers support that process by sharing data and risk management expertise. Attendees will also receive a preview of IIHS crashworthiness tests for 2023 models and expert tips on which safety features are important to consider when purchasing a vehicle.

Woodward will moderate the discussion, which will feature Dr. David Harkey, President of IIHS and the Highway Loss Data Institute, and Dr. Drew Woods, Vice President of Research and Development for Personal Insurance at Travelers and former Chairman of the Board of Directors for IIHS’ Highway Loss Data Institute. The event is free and open to the public, and anyone interested in registering can sign up here.

“One of the most critical parts of our work at IIHS is to educate our stakeholders about new vehicle features and their effect on auto safety,” said Harkey. “I look forward to discussing the ways IIHS and the insurance industry are helping increase consumer understanding of the newest automotive technologies that can make a difference and protect them while they drive.”

The webinar is part of the Travelers Institute’s “Wednesdays with Woodward” series, which began in 2020 as a way to continue the organization’s public policy forums that were held in person around the country before the pandemic.

To learn more about the Travelers Institute or to register for an event, please visit Travelers.com/Travelers-Institute. For more information about IIHS and to see the latest crash test ratings, please visit IIHS.org.

