Options Partners with Singapore Exchange SGX To Provide Best-In-Class Ultra-Low Latency Offering

HONG KONG & SINGAPORE & NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to global capital markets, today announced their collaboration with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to provide ultra-low latency connectivity for order entry and market data.

Following an initial expansion to SGX in 2020, Options has now added their ultra-low latency (ULL) Managed Colocation services to the SGX Tier 1 site. With the option of shared or dedicated connectivity utilising best-in-class switching fabric, financial institutions can now benefit from a scalable managed service backed by premium technology. Financial institutions will have access to both order entry and market data across all available SGX asset classes and cloud-first solutions within their global infrastructure, leveraging their access to the firm’s wide range of specialist services via its fully resilient global trading backbone.

The news comes as the latest enhancement to the firm’s managed services offering, which is available at 40+ key trading venues across Europe, North America, South America, South Africa, Asia and Australia.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed colocation services available alongside the firm’s fully cloud-agnostic application management solution, combining hosting with rapid time to market, TCO reduction, best-in-class resiliency and security, and connectivity to enterprise public cloud solutions such as AWS, Azure, or hybrid cloud environments.

Options’ Managing Director for APAC Jun Ashida said, “As a managed colocation and hybrid cloud service provider, our offering gives clients a state-of-the-art platform to build innovative and complex solutions within a fully compliant institutional infrastructure. We have worked closely with The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to ensure clients and partners meet all relevant regulatory standards and are pleased to have successfully onboarded some of the leading asset managers, systematic quant funds, and banks in the region.

Our connectivity to brokers within the SGX colocation space allows the ultimate flexibility to our buy-side clients to ensure best execution, whilst allowing sell-side clients the opportunity to run an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.”

Options’ Managed Colocation platform provides ultra-low latency market data, connectivity and application hosting services at the source of liquidity. Boasting over 40+ colocation sites worldwide, including order entry access, connectivity to 400+ native market data feeds and consolidated, normalised feeds from a variety of leading market data vendors, it enables firms to deploy the most latency-sensitive trading strategies across all major liquidity venues globally. Market connectivity is available by colocating directly at the exchange source for ultra-low latency applications and out of region with the flexibility to connect to away market venues from any of the 40+ data centre locations available on the highly resilient Options global financial network. Click for details on our latest global footprint expansion and market data availability.

Options Technology are the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.