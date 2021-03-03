Australian Space Consortium to Leverage Quantum-Based Technologies

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q-CTRL, a startup that applies the principles of control engineering to power quantum technology, today announced it will provide the first quantum sensing and navigation technologies for space exploration beginning with uncrewed lunar missions by the SEVEN SISTERS space industry consortium in Australia.

Commencing in 2023, the missions are designed to find accessible water and other resources in support of NASA’s Artemis program to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024 and create a sustainable human presence for later crewed Martian exploration.

Q-CTRL will develop these quantum technologies in coordination with Fleet Space Technologies, a nanosatellite startup and founder of the SEVEN SISTERS consortium. The consortium is composed of Australian firms and academic institutions developing advanced exploration technologies for Earth, the Moon and Mars. Q-CTRL will contribute new high-performance remote sensing payloads in upcoming lunar missions and beyond.

Key applications will include remote detection of liquid water and mineral deposits through quantum-based gravity detection and magnetic field sensors. Quantum-enhanced precision navigation and timing (PNT) will also be deployed to provide guidance for long-endurance missions with limited telemetry contact.

“This groundbreaking application of autonomous quantum sensors in space exploration will be invaluable in leveraging extraterrestrial resources to establish permanent human bases on the Moon, Mars and beyond,” said the Premier of South Australia Mr. Steven Marshall. “It demonstrates Australia’s growing global leadership in both the quantum and space industries, establishing a solid foundation for future economic growth.”

“Our focus on quantum control engineering is enabling new applications in quantum sensing that were previously impossible. Quantum control is enabling small form factors, enhanced robustness, and the necessary autonomy to meet the strict requirements of uncrewed space applications,” said Q-CTRL CEO Michael J. Biercuk. “Quantum-control-defined sensors give us the ability to provide valuable new geospatial intelligence services – whether on Earth or on celestial bodies.”

“We wish to welcome Q-CTRL to the exciting world of space exploration,” said Fleet Space CEO Flavia Tata Nardini. “They have the proven expertise to deliver advanced quantum technology solutions that will enable our missions to achieve goals that would otherwise have been unattainable.”

Q-CTRL plans to leverage its work with the space consortium to offer new commercial applications of geospatial intelligence for defense, finance, and climate change mitigation.

About Q-CTRL

Q-CTRL builds quantum control infrastructure software for quantum technology end-users and R&D professionals across all applications. Its focus on developing the most advanced tools and techniques in quantum control provides a unique capability underpinning new quantum-control-defined quantum sensor hardware. Q-CTRL recently announced a partnership with Advanced Navigation focused on the development of quantum-enabled navigation systems.

Q-CTRL has assembled the world’s foremost team of expert quantum-control engineers, providing solutions to many of the most advanced quantum computing and sensing teams globally. Q-CTRL is funded by SquarePeg Capital, Sierra Ventures, Sequoia Capital China, Data Collective, Horizons Ventures, Main Sequence Ventures and In-Q-Tel. Q-CTRL has international headquarters in Sydney, Los Angeles, and Berlin.

About Fleet Space Technologies

Fleet Space Technologies is an Australian satellite company building a global digital nervous system to power the next industrial revolution. Backed by Blackbird Ventures, Horizons Ventures and Mike Cannon-Brookes, the company was founded in South Australia in 2015 and made history by launching Australia’s first commercial nanosatellites in 2018, the beginning of a planned constellation of 140 LEO nanosatellites that will connect billions of digital sensors already transforming industries across the globe.

About Seven Sisters

SEVEN SISTERS is the Australian Lunar Exploration Mission to send nanosatellites and exploration sensors to the Moon to search for abundant, accessible water and resources in 2023, supporting NASA’s Artemis Program. Led by a world-class consortium of space, industry and research leaders, SEVEN SISTERS is a purpose-driven mission of discovery, which will leverage the existing private investment in Australian space technology, as well as Australia’s core strengths in remote operations, communications and exploration.

